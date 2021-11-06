DeLand, Fla. – Jack Cook completed 18 of 24 passes for 328 yards, Jake Chisholm ran for 115 yards and four touchdowns, and the Dayton defense shut out Stetson in the second half. Put that all together and you have a 41-13 Dayton win at Stetson on Saturday.

Dayton improves to 5-4 on the year, and 4-3 in the Pioneer Football League. Stetson falls to 3-4, and 2-4 in the PFL.

1st Quarter – Dayton 14, Stetson 0

· Dayton received the opening kickoff and needed just over two minutes to get extend its long scoring streak. The Flyers ran five plays – four passes by Jack Cook and a five-yard run by Jake Chisholm – to go up 7-0 with 12:40 left in the first quarter.

· UD’s defense forced a three-and-out, and then used nearly seven minutes to go up 14-0 with a 12-play, 82-yard drive. Chisholm scored from the three.

· Cook completed his first 10 passes, and nearly all were downfield, as he was 10-for-10 for 185 yards in his first 10 tosses.

2nd Quarter – Dayton 21, Stetson 13

· Stetson got on the board with a 25-yard field goal by Cameron Gillis. The Hatters drove 14 plays to go 73 yards, but the Flyers held on a first-and-goal from the six-yard line.

· Brandon Easterling sacked Stetson QB Alex Picirilli and Mike Stodola recovered the fumble on the Stetson 14.

· But an interception two plays later gave the ball back to the Hatters on their own five.

· Six plays later Stetson was on the scoreboard, with Picirilli scoring on an 11-yard run.

· Stetson closed the half with a 35-yard Gillis field goal after the half had ended. The Hatters had a touchdown negated by offensive pass interference, leading to the untimed down.

3rd Quarter – Dayton 28, Stetson 13

· As far as Dayton is concerned, the third quarter belonged to the Bubonics family.

· Stetson got the second half kickoff, but the Flyers forced a punt.

· On third-and-16 on the Dayton 37, UD picked up the blitz and Cook hit Sam Bubonics for the first down, and then Bubonics did the rest, running 43 yards after the catch, breaking two tackles and just getting to the goal line to score.

· After the two teams exchanged punts, Stetson was on the move again, driving 65 yards to the 15, when safety Joe Bubonics came up with an interception at the one that he returned to the Dayton 40.

4th Quarter – Dayton 41, Stetson 13

· Capitalizing on the Bubonics interception, the Flyers moved the ball down to the Stetson 22, and on the first play of the fourth quarter, Cook hit Luke Brenner in the end zone.

· UD got the ball back with 9:26 to go in the game and ran the ball nine of the 10 plays of the possession. Eight were by Chisholm, who scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a third and five from the five.

· The Hatters got the ball back at the 38, turned it over on downs at the 35, and Dayton snapped the ball three more times before celebrating its most lopsided win of the year.

BY THE NUMBERS

· Jack Cook completed 18 of 24 passes for 328 yards, even though he only threw two passes in the fourth quarter. One of those was his TD pass to Luke Brenner on the first play of the period. He began the game with 10 straight completions.

· Sam Bubonics caught eight of Saturday’s completions for a career-high 143 yards (101 yards after catch.

· Jake Chisholm caught three passes for 50 yards. Luke Brenner added two catches for 69 yards, and Kyle Hazel two for 36.

· Chisholm ran 23 times for 119 yards and four touchdowns, including 13 times for 88 yards in the second half. It was the second consecutive week he scored four times.

· Zach Rumpke led UD with 10 tackles, including six solo. He had 2.5 TFL and one sack.

· Grant Dyer had seven tackles (2.0 TFO, 1 sack) and Mason Stauffer had five (1 & 1).

· Brandon Easterling had four solo tackles, a TFL, a sack, a fumble forced and a pass broken up.

· In the turnover department, Mike Stodola recovered a fumble and Joe Bubonics had an interception.

UP NEXT

· UD will close out the regular season at home against Davidson on Saturday, Nov. 13.

· Dayton will celebrate Senior Day and at halftime, the Lt. Andy Zulli Memorial Award will be presented to a member of the senior class. The Zulli award is a character-driven award that is considered the most prestigious honor in the Flyer football program.

· Game time is 12 Noon ET.