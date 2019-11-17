Flyers soar 90-61 over Charleston Southern

Dayton, OHIO – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team beat Charleston Southern on the Tom Blackburn Court in its the “Maui on the Mainland” game 90-61. For the Flyers, the game is the fourth game of the Maui Invitational exempt tournament. Additionally, this game was the second sellout for the Flyers in two games this season.Dayton was led by Obi Toppin, who scored 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting and brought in 11 rebounds. Four other Flyers also scored in double digits with Rodney Chatman and Ryan Mikesell each contributing 14 points, Jalen Crutcher scoring 12 points and Trey Landers scoring 10.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 46, Charleston Southern 33

• The Flyers jumped out of the gate strong, going on a 14-0 run in the first 4:00 of the game.

• Dayton closed the half with a 10-2 run to extend the lead to 46-33

• Two Flyers scored double-digits in the half. Toppin led the Flyers with 13 points and eight rebounds. Chatman scored 11 points with three rebounds and assists.

• Dayton out-scored Charleston Southern in the paint 32-16.

• The Flyers scored 16 fast break points in the half, while the defense held the Buccaneers so scoring on only a single fast break.

• Charleston Southern went five-for-nine from three in the half (55.6 percent) to keep the halftime score close.

• Dayton shot 62.5% from the field overall in the half, whereas Charleston Southern shot 36.1%.

2nd Half: Dayton 90, Charleston Southern 61

• A 13-2 run capped off by a Mikesell three gave the Flyers a 69-47 lead with just over 10 minutes left.

• Mikesell led the Flyers in the second half, scoring 10 points.

• Dayton continued to work in the paint, out-scoring Charleston Southern 22-12.

• The Buccaneers had 11 turnovers in the half, with Dayton scoring 22 points off of them.

• The Flyers shot 58.6% from the field in the half, and 100.0% from the free throw line.

• The Flyers bench contributed 16 of the 44 points in the second half.

• Dayton defense held the Buccaneers to 48.0% from the field during the second half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Toppin scored 21 points while adding 11 rebounds.

• All five starters reached double-figures on the night, combining for 30-for-47 (63.8 percent) on field goals.

• Dayton offense moved the ball throughout the game assisting on 27 of 37 made field goals.

• 10 different players scored for the Flyers, including walkons Christian Wilson ( his first career points on a three from the corner) and Camron Greer (with a pair of free throws).

• Dayton never trailed Charleston Southern throughout the game.

• Chatman had 14 points and eight assists while Crutcher added 12 points and seven assists.

• The Flyers had 10 team dunks including seven from Toppin.



UP NEXT

• The Flyers remain home to play at UD Arena against Omaha on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET

• Dayton will then head to Lahaina, Hawai’i to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational

• UD will play Georgia in the opening round on Monday, Nov. 25.