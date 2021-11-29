NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – University of Dayton point guard Malachi Smith has been named the Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Week after his performance in UD’s championship run at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

Smith averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in wins over Miami, Third-ranked Kansas and Belmont. He made 15 of his 26 field goals (.556) and drained all three of his free throws. None were bigger than the last two. Smith sank both ends of a one-and-one with 16 seconds left that proved to be the difference in the championship game win.

He scored 14 points, handed out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds against Miami, and had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds in both the Kansas and Belmont wins.

Smith is the first Flyer freshman to earn Most Valuable Player honors at an in-season tournament since Roosevelt Chapman in 1980.

Both he and fellow freshman DaRon Holmes II were named to the ESPN Events Invitational All-Tournament Team.