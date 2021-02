DAYTON – The University of Dayton men’s basketball program will host VCU on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The game will tip-off at 5 p.m. ET, and will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

The Dayton-VCU game replaces games scheduled against programs currently under Covid protocols. UD was scheduled to play at UMass on Tuesday, but the Amherst campus has placed all of its athletics on a 14-day pause.

The game between the Flyers and Rams slated for March 3 remains on the schedule as of this writing.