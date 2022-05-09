DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton football team enters the 2022 season on the hunt for two big milestones, and that hunt will begin on Sept. 3 on the road, it was officially announced today.

UD head coach Rick Chamberlin will start his 14th season as the Flyer head coach with 99 wins, and Dayton has scored in 497 consecutive games, dating back to the 1976 season

The Flyers’ first two games will be away from home – Saturday, Sept. 3 at Robert Morris, and Saturday, Sept. 10 at Youngstown State.

Dayton’s first home game will be against Kentucky State on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Flyers will play five home games and six on the road this fall. UD will have one home game in September, three in October and one in November.

Dayton has three non-conference games on the schedule, and eight games in the Pioneer Football League. With 11 members in the PFL, the two conference teams UD will not play this year are charter member San Diego and one of two teams that joined the league in 2021, St. Thomas (Minn.).

After the three non-conference games versus Robert Morris, Youngstown State and Kentucky State, the Flyers will begin Pioneer Football League action at home on Oct. 1 with Drake. Dayton will then go on the road for its next two PFL contests at Butler (Oct. 8) and Marist (Oct. 15).

The Flyers are then back home for two – Stetson (Oct. 22) and Valparaiso (Oct. 29). UD will finish the regular season away (at Presbyterian on Nov. 5), home (Morehead State on Nov. 12) and away (at Davidson on Nov. 19).

The first round of the FCS playoffs will be played Nov. 26.Dayton finished the 2021 season with three consecutive wins, ending up 6-4 overall and 5-3 in the Pioneer Football League. The Flyers return six All-PFL performers, headlined by two-time All-American and three-time CoSIDA Academic All-Ame