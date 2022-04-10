DAYTON – The University of Dayton football program has named running back Jake Chisholm, linebacker Ben Schmiesing and offensive tackle Brian Stevens its team captains for the 2022 season. In addition, wide receiver Derek Willits was selected as UD’s special teams captain for next season.

The captains were selected in a vote of team members after UD’s practice on Saturday and kept confidential until they were announced prior to Sunday’s spring game.

This is Chisholm’s second season as a team captain. He was Second Team FCS All-American as an all-purpose runner after finishing second in FCS football in all-purpose yardage (163.9 yards per game). He also led FCS in rushing attempts per game (23.5) and touchdowns per game (1.8). He is a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Schmeising joined the Flyers as a graduate transfer after playing three years at Ohio State. He played in 10 games with seven starts in 2021 and was third on the team with 74 tackles. He was Second Team All-Pioneer Football League and First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District.

Stevens started eight games last season and was named UD’s Stan Kurdziel Outstanding Lineman. He was the leader of a line that improved tremendously as the year went on. They opened the holes for Chisholm to gain 502 yards and 13 touchdowns over the last three games, all Flyer wins.

Willits played in nine games last season and was the recipient of the John L. Macbeth Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award in 2021.

White defeated Red 17-7 in Sunday’s spring game. After a scoreless first quarter, White tacked on a pair of TDs (1 yard run by Logan Davis and a 55-yard TD pass from Shane Hamm to Anthony Ammori) to lead 14-0 at halftime. Red made it a one-score game with a two-yard TD connection between Dante Casciola to Kevin Roberts in the third quarter, and White finished off the scoring with a 21-yard field goal by Michael Denning in the fourth.

Looking at some unofficial stats, Will Tammaru completed six passes for 126 yards in the game, while Casciola had five for 63. At the other end of the passing transactions, Joey Swanson had three catches for 35 yards, Jake Coleman three for 28, Willits two for 32 and Kyle Hazell had two for 25. Logan Davis carried the ball eight times for 63 yards, and Ammori had six rushes for 23 yards, plus the TD reception.