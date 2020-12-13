Flyers rally for 85-82 2OT win over Mississippi State

ATLANTA – The University of Dayton battled back from an eight-point halftime deficit, and trailed in both overtimes, but dug down to pull out an 85-82 double-overtime win over Mississippi State in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta.

Jalen Crutcher led the Flyers with 23 points, and played all 50 minutes of the game. Ibi Watson added 21 points, while Rodney Chatman and Chase Johnson each scored 15.

1st half

Mississippi State 33, Dayton 25

· The game remained close for much of the first half.

· Mississippi State led 8-7 at the first media time out.

· Dayton led 16-14 at the second media, with Jalen Crutcher scoring eight of UD’s first 16 points.

· MSU regained the advantage 21-18 at the third media timeout, and used a 13-3 run to gain control and take a 33-25 lead into halftime.

· Neither team shot particularly well in the first half. Dayton shot .434 (10-23), and Mississippi State shot .433 (13-30), but the Bulldogs had eight offensive rebounds and out-scored the Flyers 20-10 in the paint.

· Dayton’s point guard pair of Crutcher and Rodney Chatman were 8-for-13 from the floor, but the remaining four players who took shots were a combined 2-for-10.

· Crutcher led UD with 12 first-half points.

2nd Half

Dayton 64, Mississippi State 64

· The Flyers scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 34-33 lead.

· The rest of the second half would have eight more lead changes and four ties.

· The last lead change came with 5.5 seconds left. Jordy Tshimanga came up with a steal dribbled into the front court and then handed the ball off to Ibi Watson, who was fouled.

· Watson sank both free throws, but MSU’s Iverson Molinar stepped between two defenders to send the game to overtime at the buzzer.

· After scoring just two and three points respectively in the first half, Chase Johnson (6-7 FG) and Watson (7-7 FT) each scored 13 points in the second 20 minutes. Chatman added nine (3-4 FG, 3-4 FT with two steals).

1st Overtime

Dayton 72, Mississippi State 72

· The Bulldogs scored the first four points in overtime.

· Dayton battled back with a three by Crutcher, and a Tshimanga dunk on an assist from freshman R.J. Blakney.

· With 16.1 seconds to go and the shot clock running out, Watson penetrated and kicked it out on the left wing to Blakney, who buried the game-tying three.

· It was Blakney’s only bucket of the game, and the first three of his college career.

· Dayton never led in the first extra period.

2nd Overtime

Dayton 85, Mississippi State 82

· MSU again scored first, and led 78-75 with three minutes left in the second OT frame.

· Out of a timeout, UD sprang Watson for a game-tying three-point with 2:48 to go.

· After two defensive stops, Tshimanga hit one of two free throws at the 1:21 mark to give the Flyers their first lead since regulation, 79-78.

· Dayton got another stop, and after a timeout, cleared out for Watson who drove through contact on the left side of the lane and scored a soft right-handed floater with 32.1 seconds left to left Dayton to an 81-78 margin.

· Crutcher got a rebound and was fouled with 15.8 seconds remaining. His pair of freebies gave UD an 83-78 lead.

· A Molinar jumper with 8.7 seconds left cut the difference to 83-80.

· Crutcher split a pair of three throws at the 7.7 second mark to make it a four-point game.

· Molinar again scored with three seconds to go, and Crutcher made one of two with 2.8 seconds on the clock to make a three-point game.

· MSU stayed with the hot hand and Molinar got a long look at the buzzer, but his potential game-tying shot hit the back of the iron, and Dayton earned a hard-fought (and exhausting) 85-82 win.

By The Numbers

· After shooting .434 in the first half, the Flyers shot .542 (13-24) in the second half, and .750 (6-8) in the overtimes.

· Dayton shot .364 (8-22) from beyond the arc, but made all three triples in the overtimes.

· Four Flyers reached double figures for the second time this season – Jalen Crutcher (23), Ibi Watson (21), Rodney Chatman (15) and Chase Johnson (15).

· Johnson grabbed seven rebounds, and Watson tied his career high of five assists.

· R.J. Blakney played a career-high 29 minutes, hit the big three and had two assists. He played more than 20 minutes for the second straight game, and for the second straight game he had no turnovers.

· With a career-high 48 minutes played, Johnson now has played more minutes in four games this season (153), than he had in 14 games over three injury-plagued seasons at Florida and Dayton.

Up Next

· The Flyers have a week between games for semester exams.

· Dayton’s next game is at home on Saturday, Dec. 19. UD will host Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. ET in a game that will be televised nationally on the NBC Sports Network.