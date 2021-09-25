Flyers rally for 63-43 win over Presbyterian

DAYTON – After falling behind 23-0 in the first quarter, the University of Dayton football team would score the next 63 of 70 points in the contest and go on to defeat Presbyterian 63-43 during Family Weekend in the team’s Pioneer Football League opener.

Quarterback Jack Cook accounted for six touchdowns in the victory in the first Pioneer Football League contest for the Flyers in 2021. The Dayton senior spread out his offensive performance with three touchdowns on the ground and three through the air. Cook completed 19 of 35 passes for 262 yards, while also finishing with eight carries for 48 yards.

1ST QUARTER – Presbyterian 23, Dayton 7

· The Flyers were outpaced in the first quarter, allowing 245 yards on defense and the first 23 points of the game.

· Dayton got on the board with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Cook to freshman Luke Brenner with 18 seconds left in the period.

2ND QUARTER – Dayton 35, Presbyterian 23

· UD produced their best quarter in the second period, outgaining the Blue Hose 212-13.

· The Flyers defense opened with a safety to cut the team’s deficit to 14 with 14:37 remaining and a 28-yard field goal by Sam Webster made the score 23-12 three minutes later.

· Cook would take the next two scores in on the ground from eight and five yards, respectively to end the scoring in the first half.

3RD QUARTER – Dayton 63, Presbyterian 30

· The Flyers carried the momentum into the second half with two more unanswered scores. The first was a pass from Cook to freshman Tyler Mintz from five yards out, the first touchdown reception of his UD career, and the second was a 10-yard touchdown rush from redshirt freshman Michael Neel to push UD’s lead to 49-23.

· Dayton got three sacks in the third quarter and outgained Presbyterian 146-98 in the period.

· UD would get two more rushing touchdowns in a 33-second span to end their scoring in the contest. Cook’s third score was from two yards out and the second was a 25-yard touchdown run by B.K. Doneghy II to give the team 63 total points in the game.

4TH QUARTER -Dayton 63, Presbyterian 43

· The Flyers drained the clock in the fourth quarter, having the ball for almost nine minutes despite not scoring in the frame.

· Dayton’s defense also stepped up in the final frame, coming up with two sacks and a turnover, helping end any potential comebacks by the Blue Hose.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· UD has now scored in an NCAA-best 490 straight games.

· Jack Cook finished the game with 310 total yards, giving him 6,614 in his career, passing Alex Jeske for third in program history. Will Bardo ranks second with 8,560 total yards.

· Cook also set a career-high with three rushing touchdowns, passing his previous high of two which he most recently completed on November 16, 2019 at Drake.

· Tyler Mintz led all pass catchers with both four catches and 58 yards.

· B.K. Doneghy Jr. averaged 4.6 yards per carry, rushing for 65 yards on 14 attempts and the touchdown.

· Jake Chisholm added 12 carries for 60 yards on the afternoon.

· Defensively, Zack Rumpke finished with 10 total tackles, eight solo to lead the Flyers.

· Joe Bubonics and Elijah Smith each finished with an interception, while Chris Pepe and Mike Stodola each picked up 2.5 sacks in the contest.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers will head to fellow PFL member Morehead State next Saturday, Oct. 2.

· Game time is currently scheduled for 2 p.m. at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky.

· UD is at Drake on Oc.t 9.

· The Flyers’ next home game is Saturday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. when the Marist Red Foxes visit Welcome Stadium.