DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton and Wright State baseball teams are set to meet in the 135th edition of the cross-town rivalry at Day Air Ballpark, the home of the Dragons, on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Wright State leads the all-time series 88-45-1, which includes a 17-1 mark against Dayton dating back to the 2009 season.

The Raiders and Flyers split the season series (1-1) in 2022. Wright State shut out UD 14-0 in its home opener, while Dayton took the second game 9-3.

The Raiders are coming off a three-game sweep over Youngstown State in Horizon League play.

WSU earned an 11-6 win in the series opener and a 10-6 win in the finale. Boston Smith’s two-out, two-run walk-off double lifted Wright State to a 4-3 victory in the second game of the series.

Dayton is 11-24 overall under the guidance of sixth-year head coach Jayson King.

The Flyers boast a 5-4 record in conference action and midweek wins over Miami (OH), Akron, Northern Kentucky, and Purdue Fort Wayne.

Senior infielder Ben Jones has been UD’s top hitter, as he leads the team in batting average (.371), doubles (10), runs (29), and OPS (1.119).

Senior first baseman Marcos Pujols is batting .328 with six doubles, nine homers, and 22 RBI.

Tickets are $5.00 for children (14 and under) and $10.00 for adults. Students from both Wright State and Dayton will be admitted free of charge.