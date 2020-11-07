Flyers pull out of holiday tournament

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team has dropped out of the Crossover Classic holiday tournament scheduled to be played in Sioux Falls South Dakota thanksgiving weekend.
UD was set to open the tourney on November 25rth against Wichita State, but pulled out as coronavirus cases continue to spike in that state.
The move comes a day after Ohio State pulled out of the tournament over COVID-19 concerns.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Fact-checking the election conspiracy theories swirling on social media
- Dodgers star won’t face punishment for on-field World Series celebration after positive coronavirus test
- Why ballot-counting in Nevada is dragging on
- Darke County Sheriff investigating accident on US 127
- Parents say 5-year-old daughter who died from COVID-19 was ‘perfectly healthy’