Flyers pull out of holiday tournament

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team has dropped out of the Crossover Classic holiday tournament scheduled to be played in Sioux Falls South Dakota thanksgiving weekend.

UD was set to open the tourney on November 25rth against Wichita State, but pulled out as coronavirus cases continue to spike in that state.

The move comes a day after Ohio State pulled out of the tournament over COVID-19 concerns.

