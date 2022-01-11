DAYTON – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team beat Saint Louis 68-63 on Tuesday night at UD Arena. The Flyers took an early lead and held on despite several runs from the Billikens. Dayton improves to 10-6 (2-1 A-10), while Saint Louis drops to 10-5 (1-1 A-10).

Freshmen guards Kobe Elvis and Malachi Smith led the way for Dayton, tallying 14 points each. They were joined in double figures by freshman DaRon Holmes II (11). Sophomore Toumani Camara pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 36, SLU 26

· Elvis kicked off the scoring for the Flyers, nailing a pair of tough contested jumpers to give Dayton a 9-6 in the early-going.

· Redshirt freshman Mustapha Amzil hit a three-pointer to knot the game at 14-14 at the 12:16 mark.

· Dayton held Saint Louis scoreless for a 5:46 stretch, resulting in a 10-0 run to give the Flyers a 24-19 lead.

· Elvis had eight consecutive Dayton points, spearheading a 16-2 Flyers run and stretching the lead to 30-21.

· Dayton ended the half on a 22-7 run.

· The Flyers looked to push the pace in the first half, scoring 11 fast break points to Saint Louis’ six.

· Dayton also pulled down nine offensive rebounds, resulting in nine second-chance points.

2nd Half: Dayton 68, SLU 63

· Saint Louis opened up the half hot, making four consecutive field goals to trim the Dayton lead to 41-38.

· Dayton’s defense dug in, holding the Billikens without a field goal over a 4:37 stretch.

· Smith drained a corner three in transition, followed by a slam dunk by Holmes II to ignite the Flyer crowd and put UD up 57-42.

· Dayton went on a 14-2 run over a three minute span to push the lead to 15 at the 8:17 mark.

· Holmes II dominated the paint on defense, anchoring the Flyers with five blocks in the half. The five blocks are one short of the UD single-game record, which he has already tied twice.

· Saint Louis went on a late 6-0 run, but the Flyers were able to do enough to prevail.

· Two Flyers reached double figures in the final 20 minutes: Smith had 10 in the period while Holmes II scored all 11 of his points in the second half.

· Smith recorded eight rebounds, his career high.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· 22 – The Flyers pushed the pace, scoring 22 points in transition.

· 12 – Elvis put up 12 points in the first half to propel the Flyers into a halftime lead.

· 15 – Dayton’s defense dominated, forcing 15 Saint Louis turnovers.

· 8 – The Flyers brought a balanced scoring attack that resulted in eight Flyers scoring at least four points.

· 37 – Smith logged 37 minutes, tying his season high.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers will hit the road to take on Duquesne on Saturday, Jan. 15.

· The game will tip at 12:30 PM and will be on USA Network.

· UD will be back at home on Tuesday, Jan. 18 to face St. Bonaventure. The game time will be announced at a later date.