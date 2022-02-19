PHILADELPHIA – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Saint Joseph’s Saturday by a score of 74-62. Dayton’s defense held the Hawks to a 38% field goal percentage in the second half seal the win. Dayton improves to 19-8 (10-3 A-10), while Saint Joe’s falls to 10-15 (4-10 A-10).

The Flyers were led by freshman DaRon Holmes II with 18 points. Holmes II was joined in double digits by Malachi Smith (16), Kobe Elvis (13), Toumani Camara (12), and Koby Brea (10). Smith posted his second career double-double adding a career-high 10 rebounds.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 38, Saint Joseph’s 30

· The Flyers opened the game up 4-0 off baskets by Malachi Smith and Toumani Camara.

· Dayton’s defense held Saint Joe’s to 10 points over the first eight minutes as Dayton led 11-10.

· The Dayton lead grew to 16-11 off five straight points from Koby Brea.

· UD’s lead continued to grow to nine off a 7-0 run with 8:20 left as Kobe Elvis made three of four from field to start.

· The Hawks used a 6-0 run to cut the Dayton lead to five with 4:30 left.

· Camara led Dayton in the half with nine points while Smith and Elvis each had seven.

· Dayton shot 60% from the field in the half while SJU shot 41%.

2nd Half: Dayton 74, Saint Joseph’s 62

· Dayton opened the half extending the lead to 10 thanks to a layup by DaRon Holmes II

· The Hawks were held to two points in the first five minutes of the half making just one of six shots.

· The Dayton lead continued to grow to 47-32 six minutes in to the half.

· UD maintained a double-digit lead over the next six minutes leading by 12 with 7:45 left.

· Holmes II scored five straight for Dayton over a two-minute stretch to put Dayton up 13.

· The Hawks cut the lead to nine with one minute remaining off a 6-1 run.

· Dayton hit the remaning free throws to seal the win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Five Flyers hit double-digits, DaRon Holmes II (18), Malachi Smith (16), Kobe Elvis (13), Toumani Camara (12), and Koby Brea (10).

· Dayton benefited from strong shooting from behind the arc, shooting 45% from three. Brea and Smith shot a combined 4-5 from three

· Smith led the way in the assist category, with six of the teams 12 assists.

· Dayton scored 36 points in the paint while SJU scored 26.

· The Flyers saw a 33-26 rebounding advantage. Smith led the way with a career-high 10, while Brea and Holmes II each had five.

· Dayton blocked five shots, while only having one blocked by the Hawks. Holmes II led UD with four.

· This win marks Dayton’s seventh victory out of the last eight games.

UP NEXT

· Dayton is back home on Wednesday, Feb. 23 against UMass. Game time is 7 p.m. ET.

· The Flyers return to Philadelphia next Saturday, at La Salle at 2 p.m. ET.