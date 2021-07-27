Flyers picked 4th in preseason PFL poll

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – The University of Dayton football team was picked to finish fourth in the Pioneer Football League for the fall 2021 season in a preseason vote of the league’s coaches.  Dayton has 12 league championships to its credit in the PFL’s 28 seasons.

Dayton, Drake, San Diego and defending champion Davidson were ahead of the rest of the league in the balloting.  Davidson was picked as the favorite to win the 2021 PFL crown with 97 voting points and seven first-place votes.  San Diego was next with 93 and three first-place votes.  Drake was third (67), followed by Dayton (62).

Presbyterian (59 points), Valparaiso (55) and Morehead State (51) were close behind.  The next grouping was St. Thomas (36), Marist and Stetson (35 each), followed by Butler (15).

UD was 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the PFL’s last fall season in 2019.  The Flyers finished tied for second in the league that year with a 6-2 PFL record.  Dayton won its last four games in 2019.

The Flyers open the 2021 season at home against Robert Morris on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 12 noon ET.    For ticket information, please visit DaytonFlyers.com.

