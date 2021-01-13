Flyers opt out of PFL spring football season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton football program has decided not to participate in a 2021 spring Pioneer Football League season. In November, the Pioneer Football League endorsed an aspirational plan for a six-game conference season to be played in the spring of 2021. The league presidents recognized at the time, given the current severe state of the coronavirus pandemic, individual institutions may at their sole discretion choose to opt out of the PFL 2021 spring season at any time.

Dayton plans to engage in a traditional spring football offseason and focus its preparation on fall 2021.

“Our AD Neil Sullivan and I considered a myriad of complex COVID-related factors that influenced our decision to focus on the fall of 2021. First and foremost was the physiological demands of football and the experience of our student-athletes,” said Flyer head coach Rick Chamberlin. “In total and together, we felt this was the best decision for our football program. We look forward to quality winter and spring development programs and we are excited about the fall 2021 season.”

Dayton is a proud founding member of the PFL, and wishes its fellow league members the best of luck in moving forward in 2021.