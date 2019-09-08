Flyers open with win over No. 14 Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana – The University of Dayton football team pulled off the biggest upset program history Saturday, knocking off No. 14 Indiana State by a score of 42-35 in the Sycamore home opener.

Indiana State is the highest-ranked FCS opponent that Dayton football had ever played in program history. Jack Cook accounted for four touchdowns — two rushing and two passing — and Sean Prophit punched in the game-winning score on a 13-yard run with 1:57 left in the game. Zach Rumpke intercepted a Sycamore pass at the Dayton 20 with 18 seconds to play to seal the victory.

RECAP

FIRST QUARTER

Indiana State took the opening kickoff and drove 81 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Peterson Kerlegrand scored on a 19-yard run en route to a 194-yard rushing day.

UD’s Jake Chisholm’s 43-yard kickoff return set up a game-tying 50-yard drive. Sean Prophit’s three-yard run tied the game 7-7. The Flyers would not trail again.

SECOND QUARTER

Dayton finished off a drive that started late in the first quarter to take its first lead. A Jack Cook-to-Sean Prophit nine-yard TD pass capped off a 79-yard drive.

UD scored again after a 68-yard drive. Cook hit Andrew Holderer with a three-yard pass to give the Flyers a two-touchdown lead.

Punter Allen Waltz pinned ISU back to the five with 54 second left, but the Sycamores went 95 yards with time to spare to make the halftime score Dayton 21, Indiana State 14.

THIRD QUARTER

The Flyers received the second half kickoff, but after a three-and-out, Indiana State took advantage of a short field to tie the game 21-21.

Dayton scored 14 unanswered points, both on Jack Cook runs, to leads 35-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Sycamores scored on the first play of the fourth quarter (after a 75-yard drive) and then went 68 yards on their next possession to tie the game 35-35.

Dayton moved the ball into ISU territory, but Cook’s pass was batted down on fourth down, giving ISU the ball on its own 35.

But the Flyer defense stepped up, forcing its only three-and-out punt of the game.

The Flyer offense stepped too, embarking on a 10-play, 85-yard drive. Cook ran or passed for 66 yards, and Prophit ran for the other 19, including a 13-yard TD that proved to be the game-winner with 1:57 to go.

Indiana State moved the ball to the UD 26, but redshirt freshman Zach Rumpke (who was subbing for injured captain Andrew Lutgens) intercepted sealed the win with an interception with 18 seconds left.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Tight end Adam Trautman caught a career-high 11 passes for 132 yards.

Quarterback Jack Cook was 21 of 29 passing (.724) for 251 yards and two scores.

Sean Prophit, Cook and Jake Chisholm all ran for at least 40 yards. Prophit had 13 carries for 65 yards (5.0 avg.), Cook 13 for 52 (4.0) and Chisholm 7 for 43 (6.1).

Chisholm also returned four kickoffs for 145 yards (38.1 avg.).

Prophit scored half of UD’s six touchdowns – two rushing and one receiving.

UD’s safeties Brandon Easterling and Tim Simon led the defense. Easterling had a game-high-tying 13. Simon had 11 hits (6 solo), an interception and two pass breakups.

UP NEXT

The Flyers will be back on the road next week to take on Robert Morris on Sat., Sept. 14 at 3:00 p.m. (ET).