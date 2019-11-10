tap here to learn about rescanning

Flyers open season with win over Indiana State

Sports

by: UD Sports Information

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team opened the regular season with an 86-81 victory at UD Arena against Indiana State. The season opener was a celebration of two historic events in UD Arena history. It marked the 50th anniversary season for the Arena, which opened on Dec. 6, 1969. It was also a rededication of the Arena after the completion of the three-year, $76.2 million Arena Transformation Project.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin, who scored a career-high 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Toppin also grabbed a career-high-tying 12 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher contributed 14 points and six assists, with Ryan Mikesell and Rodney Chatman scoring 12 points each.

GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Half: Dayton 38, Indiana State 33
• The game remained close throughout the half, with the largest lead being an eight point lead by Dayton.
• Obi Toppin led the Flyers with 13 points; six of them being from dunks.
• Flyers defense halted Indiana State from scoring in the last 4:35 of the half.
• The Flyers had 26 points in the paint, out-scoring Indiana State, who only had 14.
• While the game remained close, Dayton kept the lead for 14:05 in the half.
• Dayton shot 16-of-31 from the field (52%) while holding the Indiana State to 10-of-24 (42%) in the half.

2nd Half: Dayton 86, Indiana State 81
• The Flyers went on an 11-2 run after the Sycamores made the first shot of the half, giving the Flyers the first double-digit lead of the game.
• Indiana State cut the lead back to three points with just over eight minutes left in the game.
• Trey Landers hit two free throws with 0:03 left on the clock to extend the Flyers’ lead to five points and seal the win.
• The Flyers scored a total of 48 points in the second half, with 10 of those points coming from the bench.
• Dayton shot 18-of-24 from the free throw line (75%) which was crucial since the Sycamores kept the Flyers from scoring any field goals in the last 2:37 of play.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS
• Obi Toppin scored 29 points, surpassing his previous career high of 26 points.
• Dayton outscored the Sycamores in the paint, 44-34.
• Four Flyers reached double figures – Obi Toppin (29 points), Jalen Crutcher (14), Ryan Mikesell (12) and Rodney Chatman (12).
• Eight different players scored tonight for the Flyers.
• Dayton held the lead for 34:02 of the game and only trailed for 3:29.

UP NEXT
• Dayton is home for next two games.
• The Flyers will face Charleston Southern at the UD Arena on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET. The game is UD’s “Maui on the Mainland” game.
• Dayton will close out the season-opening homestand on Tuesday, Nov. 19 against Omaha.

