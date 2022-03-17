TOLEDO – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team won at Toledo Wednesday in the first round of the NIT by a score of 74-55. Dayton improves to 24-10 while Toledo end its season 26-8.

The Flyers will advance to the second round of the NIT, and will play Vanderbilt. The time and date for the upcoming game is to be determined.

The Flyers were led by, freshman DaRon Holmes II with 20 points and six rebounds. Holmes was joined in double digits by redshirt freshman Koby Brea with 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, as well as redshirt freshman Kobe Elvis who had 11 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Dayton played the game without injured freshman guard Malachi Smith, who had started 24 of the last 25 games at point guard.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 34, Toledo 23

· Dayton opened the game up down 8-7 early as the Rockets converted on 50% of their first eight attempts from the field.

· Both teams began the game shooting slow, combining for eight made shots off 38% shooting in the first six minutes.

· Five separate Flyers scored Dayton’s first five field goals, as UD led 11-8.

· Toledo was held scoreless for a five-minute stretch, as a Moulaye Sissoko layup put the Flyers up five.

· Back-to-back baskets by Koby Brea put Dayton up 19-10 with eight minutes remaining in the half.

· The Flyers were held scoreless for over a three-minute stretch, as Dayton continued to lead by six with six minutes remaining.

· Dayton continued to lead by 10, 30-20 with 1:48 in the half.

· DaRon Holmes II scored eight points in a five-minute stretch to extend the lead right before the half.

· Holmes led Dayton in the half with 10 points and four rebounds, while Brea had seven points and six rebounds.

· The Flyers shot 43% in the half, while the Rockets shot 32%.

2nd Half: Dayton 74, Toledo 55

· Six straight points by Holmes II, followed by a Brea three, gave Dayton a 43-27 lead three minutes into the half.

· Both teams alternated baskets and combined for 15 points in a three-minute stretch as Dayton continued to lead 54-38 with 11:54 left.

· Toledo used a 5-0 run to trim the Dayton lead to 13, halfway through the half.

· Dayton was able to maintain at 15-point lead, while eclipsing the 60-point mark with 7:35 left.

· A Koby Elvis jumper extended the Dayton lead to 19 with under four minutes to play.

· The 19-point advantage lasted for the final minutes, to seal a Dayton win.

· Elvis had nine of his 11 points in the half, while playing 18 minutes.

· UD made 4-8 from three in the half, while Toledo shot 20%.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Three Flyers hit double-digits, DaRon Holmes II (20), Koby Brea (13), and Kobe Elvis (11).

· Dayton out-rebounded Toledo 42-34. Brea led UD with 10, while Camara and Elvis each had seven.

· With his 13 points and career-high 10 rebounds, Koby Brea notched his first career double -double.

· Dayton had assists on 21 of the teams 33 field goals. Elvis led the way with eight, while R.J. Blakney had four.

· Freshman Kaleb Washington saw a season-high 12 minutes of playing time. Washington had five points, three rebounds and an assist in the contest.

· Koby Elvis notched a season high in two categories, rebounds (7) and assist (8).

· The Flyers benefit from an advantage down low, scoring 52 points in the pain and five blocks, while Toledo had just 32 points in the game.

· Dayton forced Toledo into seven turnovers and had six steals.

· Toledo had one of the nation’s strongest offense, averaging over 80 points per game, scored just 55 today shooting 35%. This was the fewest points the Rockets have been held to this season.

UP NEXT

· Dayton will play the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second round of the NIT.

· The date and time of the game will be announced at a later time.