DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team cruised to an 80-42 victory over Capital in Saturday’s home opener exhibition game in front of a sellout crowd of 13,409 at UD Arena.

The Flyers were led by junior Toumani Camara, who had 16 points and nine rebounds. Camara was joined in double digits by DaRon Homes II (15), R.J. Blakney (12), and redshirt sophomore Kobel Elvis (10).

Dayton will play Lindenwood Monday, November 7th at UD Arena for their first regular season game with tipoff set for 7 p.m.