DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After falling to the Mustangs in each of the last two seasons, the No. 24 Dayton men’s basketball team defeated SMU 74-62 at UD Arena on Friday night as the Flyers are now 2-0 to start the year.

DaRon Holmes II and Mustapha Amzil led the Flyers with 20 points each. Holmes II added an impressive 5 blocks and 7 rebounds.

Toumani Camara had a career-high 18 rebounds on the night.

Kobe Elvis and Mike Sharavjamts wrapped up the double digit scoring Flyers, both with 10.

Dayton will hit the road for its first away game against UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15th at the Thomas & Mack Center for their third regular season game at 11 p.m. ET.