DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following Mustapha Amzil’s departure from the Flyers on Tuesday, R.J. Blakney and Richard Amaefule join him as the latest UD men’s basketball players to enter the transfer portal this week.

Blakney, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Baltimore Marlyand, joined the Flyers’ roster in the 2020-21 season.

He played in 82 games and started 58 in three seasons. He started all 35 games in 2021-22. He started 20 games this past season, averaging 6.5 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Richard Amaefule, a 6-foot-9 forward from London, England, entered the portal on Thursday, according to VerbalCommits.com.

At this point, Dayton is now left with five open scholarships for the 2023-24 roster.

Toumani Camara, DaRon Holmes II, Malachi Smith, Koby Brea, Kobe Elvis, Mike Sharavjamts and Zimi Nwokeji are the seven remaining scholarship players.