MOREHEAD, Ky. – The University of Dayton football team came back from double-digit deficits twice Saturday at Morehead State, but fell in overtime 45-38 in a thriller at Jayne Stadium.

Jack Cook completed 23 of 39 passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns for the Flyers. His second TD tied the Dayton career record for career touchdown passes. His 59 scoring tosses tie him with his first QB coach at UD, Kevin Hoyng.

Dayton is now 2-2 on the season, and 1-1 in the Pioneer Football League. Morehead is 2-2, and 1-0 in the PFL.

1st QUARTER – Morehead State 3, Dayton 0

· The Flyers outgained the Eagles 102-79 and had the ball nearly 10 minutes.

· But the hosts held a 3-0 lead on the strength of an Andrew Foster 25-yard field goal.

2nd QUARTER – Dayton 21, Morehead State 17

· After zero touchdowns in the in the first quarter, a total of five were scored in the second quarter.

· MSU took a 10-0 lead on a 46-yard catch-and-run from Mark Pappas to B.J. Byrd.

· The Flyers got on the board with a nine-play, 75-yard drive, with Jack Cook scoring on a six yard run.

· Morehead went 85 yards in 11 plays with Byrd catching another TD pass for a 17-7 Eagle lead.

· Dayton scored twice in the final minute to go ahead. Cameron Specht looked like his first career catch was going for a 52-yard TD, but he was ruled down inside the one, and Cook scored to pull the Flyers to within three.

· On the next series, Zack Rumpke picked off a pass and ran it back 60 yards to put the Flyers up 21-17 with 10 seconds left.

· The two teams combined for just 46 yards rushing, but 476 through the air in the first half.

3rd QUARTER – Morehead State 31, Dayton 28

· The first three possessions of the quarter resulted in touchdowns of at least 30 yards in length, and the last two in punts.

· Pappas hit Thomas Clay for 30-yard score on the after the second half kickoff.

· Dayton answered with a 37-yard catch-and-run Cook to Joey Swanson connection.

· MSU re-took the lead with a 46-yard Pappas to Jeremiah Scott connection.

4th QUARTER – Dayton 38, Morehead State 38

· The Flyers opened the quarter by moving the ball from its own 18 to the Morehead 23, but the Flyers were stopped on third and fourth down.

· MSU then went 74 yards in seven plays to take another 10-point lead when Pappas hit Byrd for another score.

· UD began the comeback with a nine-play, 68-yard drive that cut the margin to three when Cook hit Andrew Holderer for a three-yard TD

· The Eagles tried to run out the clock, but the Dayton defense forced a three-and-out. Foster boomed a 48-yard punt, but Flyer captain Brandon Easterling returned it 23 yards to give UD the ball near midfield.

· The Flyers moved it down to the `3-yard line, where Sam Webster booted a 30-yard field goal to tie the game.

OVERTIME – Morehead State 45, Dayton 38

· Morehead scored on the first play of OT, a 25-yard strike from Pappas to DeVonte Adams.

· Dayton moved it inside the 10, but on 3rd-and-8 from the nine-yard line, Cook tried to thread the needle and his pass on post route was intercepted by Tyler Noble.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Cook’s 428 yards were just four off his UD single game record.

· His game-ending interception was his first of the year, and the first in his last 197 passes, going back to 2019.

· Tyler Mintz caught six passes for 61 yards.

· Joey Swanson had the biggest day of his young Flyer career, with four receptions for 151 yards. All of his catchers were for at least 30 yards.

· Jake Chisholm carries the ball 21 times for 52 yards.

· Brandon Easterling had 11 tackles (seven solo) to lead UD. He also returned three punts for 38 yards.

· Ben Schmeising had a career-best eight tackles with a TFL.

· Zach Rumpke had seven tackles, a pass break up and a 60-yard interception return for a score just before halftime.

· Dayton has now scored in 491 consecutive games.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers remain on the road, traveling to Des Moines to visit Drake on Saturday, Oct. 9. Game time is 1 p.m. ET.

· UD’s next home game is Saturday, Oct. 16 against Marist. The Marist game time has been moved to 12 Noon ET.

· It will be UD’s annual Alumni Game. All football alums have been invited back for the game, with the guests of honor being the 1980 NCAA Division III national championship team, and the 1991 NCAA Division III national runners-up.