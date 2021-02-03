Flyers lose at Duquesne, 69-64

PITTSBURGH – The University of Dayton Flyers couldn’t climb all the way out of a 20+ point hole they put themselves in, losing in the first game at newly-renovated UMPC Cooper Fieldhouse at Duquesne, 69-64.

Jalen Crutcher ended the game one off of his career high, tallying 29 points to lead all scorers. Freshmen Mustapha Amzil and R.J. Blakney both reached double figures. Amzil had 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double, and Blakney reached double figures for the first time in his career with 10 off the bench.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Duquesne 39, Dayton 24

· Duquesne opened up its new home court on fire, scoring the first five points of the game and taking an 11-1 lead before Dayton made its first field goal

· The Dukes made their first six shots from the field to lead 15-5 at the 15:07 mark.

· Duquesne took it out to a 14-point advantage at the 11:55 and 7:31 media breaks, and led 31-14 with 3:27 left in the half.

· Jalen Crutcher led UD with 15 points, including the Flyers’ last 10 over the last 2:38 of the half.

· Crutcher made six of eight field goals, while the rest of the Dayton team made just four of 18 for a first-half field goal percentage of 35%. UD shot 22% (2-16) from three.

· Duquesne’s hot start propelled the Dukes for a 57% (16-28) first half FG%.

2nd Half: Duquesne 69, Dayton 64

· Duquesne maintained its comfortable margin deep into the second half, leading by 17 at the first media timeout, by 18 at the second and 19 by the third. Dayton trailed by as much as 22 points.

· The Flyers outscored the Dukes 25-11 the rest of the way.

· UD got the margin to 10 points (62-52) with 2:55 left, but could not get it to single digits until four possession later (66-57 with 57 seconds to go).

· Dayton scored the last four points of the game in the game’s final 11 seconds to make the final 69-64.

· The Flyers shot 47% in the in the second half, and made six-of-19 three-pointers.

· Duquesne was held to 36% from the floor, and missed all seven of its three-point attempts.

BY THE NUMBERS

· Jalen Crutcher’s 28 points were the fifth time he scored at least 23 points in 10 Atlantic 10 games.

· He also had six assists and three steals.

· Mustapha Amzil scored all 11 of his points, nine of his 11 rebounds and all three of his blocked shots in the second half.

· R.J. Blakney scored eight of his 10 points in the second half.

UP NEXT

· Dayton is back home on Friday, playing George Mason.

· Game time is 7 p.m. ET.