Flyers held to fewest points in 10 years with loss at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team had season-low shooting percentages across the board Saturday, falling on the road at VCU 66-43.

Jordy Tshimanga and Zimi Nwokeji were the only Flyers in double figures with 10 each. Bones Hyland was the only player for VCU, with a game-high 28.

Dayton is now 8-4 overall, and 4-3 in the Atlantic 10, while VCU is 11-4 and 5-2 in the A-10.

GAME BREAKDOWN

First Half: VCU 33, Dayton 13

It was a one-point game (VCU 5, Dayton 4) at the 16:01 mark, but the Rams went on a 14-0 run over the next seven minutes to lead 19-4.

UD was held to one field goal in the last five minutes to make the halftime score VCU 33, Dayton 13.

Turnovers were relatively even (7 for Dayton, 6 for VCU), and Dayton held VCU to 39% shooting (13-33) but UD was held to a season-low 21% (6-28) including 0-for-8 from three-point range.

Jordy Tshimanga scored six points (3-4 FG) to lead UD, but the rest of the team made just two of 20 shots.

The 13 points matched the fewest points by the Flyers in the modern era (since 1950) of Dayton basketball.

Second Half: VCU 66, Dayton 43

VCU maintained its 20+-point cushion throughout the second half. The Rams led 42-18 with 14:45 to go, 44-22 at the 11:59 mark, 48-24 with 7:57 remaining and 60-34 with 3:55 left.

Dayton shot 41% from the floor (11-27), and 25% from three-point range (3-12). VCU shot 44% (12-27) FG and 22% (2-9) from beyond the arc.

Zimi Nwokeji scored eight of his points in the second half for UD.

The Flyers played the last 4:14 with five freshmen on the floor.

BY THE NUMBERS

Jordy Tshimanga matched his career high of 10 points, and Zimi Nwokeji established his career high with 10.

Tshimanga was five of six from the floor.

Tshimanga, Koby Brea and Moulaye Sissoko each had five rebounds.

For the game, UD shot .309 (17-55) FG, .150 (3-20) from downtown and .500 (5-10) FT.

It was Dayton’s lowest scoring output since the Flyers scored 34 against Cincinnati on Nov. 10, 2010.

UP NEXT

Dayton is at Saint Louis on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Game time is 8:30 p.m. ET.

UD’s next home game is on Saturday, Jan. 30 when Rhode Island visits UD Arena.