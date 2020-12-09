Flyers hang on for hard-fought win over NKU

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Noé Ramirez and a player to be named or cash Monday in the first trade of the week of baseball's winter meetings.

Iglesias has been the Reds' closer for the past four seasons, racking up 100 saves in 114 opportunities over that stretch with a career 3.15 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.Iglesias will make $9,125,000 next season in the final year of his contract. The trade allows the Reds to save money while putting a cornerstone in the Angels' bullpen, which is being rebuilt by rookie general manager Perry Minasian this offseason.