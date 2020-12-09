Flyers hang on for hard-fought win over NKU

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team (2-1) defeated Northern Kentucky (2-2) Tuesday night at UD Arena by a score of 66-60.
Redshirt senior Ibi Watson led the Flyers with 19 points, the third consecutive game he’s led UD in scoring. Redshirt junior Chase Johnson registered his first career double-double with 16 points and a career- and game-high 10 rebounds. Senior Jalen Crutcher also scored in double figures with 17 points, including two clutch free throws in the final seconds, and added a game-high eight assists, to go along with six rebounds.
GAME BREAKDOWN
1st half: Dayton 36, NKU 32
- Watson hit a three with the assist from redshirt senior Rodney Chatman on UD’s first possession but NKU went on a 9-0 run to take a 9-3 lead at the 15:10 mark.
- The Flyers had a 5:30 scoring drought ended by a floater at the shot clock buzzer by senior Jalen Crutcher with 14:06 remaining in the first half.
- The Norse held their largest lead, 16-8, at the under-12, media timeout.
- The Flyers used a 9-0 run of their own with Crutcher hitting an and-one to tie the game at 16. Watson knocked down a free throw to give Dayton a 17-16 lead.
- After NKU started hot, UD held them without a field goal for 4:35.
- The Norse regained the lead on free throws, but a dunk by graduate student Jordy Tshimanga put UD up, 19-18.
- The teams traded leads 10 times and the score was tied four times in the last 9:08 of the half.
- The Flyers had a stretch (10:46 to 6:24), hitting 6-of-6 on field goals, including back-to-back layups from Johnson.
- UD used a 9-0 run over 2:28, culminating with a three by Crutcher and a dunk by Johnson to end the half, to take a 36-32 lead at the half.
- Watson and Crutcher led all scorers with 11 points each in the first half. Johnson added eight, first-half points and a team-high five rebounds. Chatman had a team-high five assists.
- Dayton had 11 turnovers and the Norse capitalized, scoring 14 points off turnovers.
- The Flyers shot 56 percent from the field.
- Dayton outrebounded NKU 16-12.
2nd half: Dayton 66, NKU 60
- NKU scored first to start the second half, but the Flyers forced four turnovers and went on a 13-0 run over 3:07 to take a 49-34 lead. UD held its largest lead of the game in the second half, 51-36, with 15:30 to play.
- The Norse used a 12-4 run over 3:49 to cut the Flyer lead to 55-48.
- The Flyers answered with another run and held NKU scoreless for 3:42 as the Norse went 0-for-4 from the field.
- Johnson got an offensive board and put-back at 9:35 and another layup at 8:51 to get UD back up 59-48.
- The Flyers couldn’t find the target in the last 2:20, allowing the Norse to claw back, hit a three, and cut it to a four-point deficit, 64-60, with 43 seconds left in regulation.
- Crutcher knocked down two free throws to put the Flyers up 66-60 with 20 seconds left.
- NKU attempted four shots in the last 11 seconds but could not convert.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- 4 – The Flyers held NKU’s Adrian Nelson to just four rebounds. Nelson led NCAA Division I in rebounding with 14.7 rpg coming into the game vs. Dayton.
- +10 – Starting guards Rodney Chatman and Jalen Crutcher, and top sub R.J. Blakney all led UD with a +10 +/- rating. Blakney played 21 minutes scored had six points, two rebounds, an assists, a blocked shot and a steal. It was more than twice as many minutes the freshman forward had played in his first two games.
- 37 – The Flyers out-rebounded the Norse, 37-30.
- 52 – Dayton shot 52 percent (26-of-50) from the field while NKU shot 38 percent (21-of-56).
- 22 – The Flyers had 22 turnovers in the game. NKU scored 21 points off turnovers.
- 83 – Dayton shot 83 percent (10-of-12) from the free-throw line, while NKU shot just 57 percent (13-of-23).
UP NEXT
- Dayton will hit the road for the first time this season for its next game.
- Dayton’s next game is Saturday, Dec. 12 at noon ET in Atlanta against Mississippi State in the Holiday HoopsGiving quadrupleheader. The game will be played at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.