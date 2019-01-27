Flyers get easy win at Fordham

BRONX, N.Y. – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Fordham by a score of 75-52 on the road on Saturday afternoon. The Flyers improve to 13-7 (5-2) this season, while the Rams remain winless in conference play with a record of 9-11 (0-7 A-10).

Obi Toppin led four Flyers in double-figures scoring with 19 points and also added nine rebounds. Josh Cunningham (15 points), Jalen Crutcher (10), and Jordan Davis (10) joined Toppin in scoring double digits. Cunningham also pulled down 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, while Jalen Crutcher led Dayton with six assists

First Half: Dayton 33, Fordham 20

Antwon Portley scored eight of Fordham’s first nine points to give the Rams an early 9-6 advantage with 12:37 to play in the opening half.

An Obi Toppin dunk sparked a 14-0 run that feature two Frankie Policelli 3-pointers to put Dayton on top, 20-9, just ahead of the under-8:00 media timeout.

Fordham answered with a mini 6-0 scoring run of its own to stay within striking distance at the 3:42 mark.

Dayton’s lead stood at 26-20 with 1:47 to play, but the Flyers scored the final seven points of the half, including a 3-pointer from Jordan Davis just before time expired, to take a 13-point lead into halftime.

Final: Dayton 75, Fordham 52

Nick Honor made the first shot of the second half to cut Dayton’s lead to 11, but the Flyers scored the next six points to push the lead back out to 17 points with 17:48 remaining.

The closest Fordham would get the rest of the way would be 15 points and the Rams would get Dayton’s lead under 20 once the Flyers took a 49-29 lead at the 12:42 mark on a Jalen Crutcher layup.

The Flyer lead reached as high as 31 at 64-33 with 7:22 left in the game.

BY THE NUMBERS

There was a stark contrast in FG% between the two teams, as Dayton shot 29-of-56 (52%), while Fordham was just 18-of-61 (30%) from the floor.

The Flyers also boasted an advantage inside all game by outrebounding the Rams by a 46-30 margin and enjoying a 48-16 advantage on points scored in the points.

Both players from New York on Dayton’s roster had banner games, as Obi Toppin (Ossining, N.Y.) scored a game-high 19 points and Frankie Policelli (New Hartford, N.Y.) registered a new career-high eight points, including two 3-pointers that were crucial in extending the first half lead for the Flyers.

Josh Cunningham (15 points, 11 rebounds) already recorded a double-double with over 17 minutes left in the second half.

Jalen Crutcher and Jordan Davis both scored 10 points apiece, and added six and five assists, respectively.

After winning just one road game last season in 10 tries, the Flyers have won three of four in Atlantic 10 action.



UP NEXT

The Flyers have two home games next week, beginning with a matchup against Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Dayton will host Duquesne later in the week on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. ET.