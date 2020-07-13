Flyers football game at Georgetown canceled

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) — The University of Dayton’s scheduled football game at Georgetown this season will not be played, due to the announcement made today by the Patriot League to suspend fall sport competition.

Georgetown is a member of the Patriot League in football.

The Flyers and Hoyas were to play at Georgetown on Sept. 12. UD had previously announced that the anticipated 2020 opener at SEMO on Sept. 3 was also canceled.

Dayton was 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Pioneer Football League in 2019. UD tied for second in the PFL last season.

The Flyers are now scheduled to open the 2020 regular season at home against Robert Morris on Saturday September 19th at Welcome Stadium.