Flyers football game at Georgetown canceled

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) — The University of Dayton’s scheduled football game at Georgetown this season will not be played, due to the announcement made today by the Patriot League to suspend fall sport competition.

Georgetown is a member of the Patriot League in football. 

The Flyers and Hoyas were to play at Georgetown on Sept. 12.   UD had previously announced that the anticipated 2020 opener at SEMO on Sept. 3 was also canceled.

Dayton was 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Pioneer Football League in 2019.  UD tied for second in the PFL last season.

The Flyers are now scheduled to open the 2020 regular season at home against Robert Morris on Saturday September 19th at Welcome Stadium.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS