Flyers flatten Drake 46-29

Des Moines. IOWA — The University of Dayton Flyer football team moved into a tie for second place in the Pioneer Football League Saturday with a 46-29 win at Drake.
Dayton safety Brandon Easterling led the way with a record day. Easterling was the 11th Dayton player to intercept three passes in a game. On the last play of the first half, he took one of those picks back 100 yards to give the Flyers their first lead of the day and become the third Dayton player to bring one back as far as he can possibly can (statistically speaking).
UD trailed 22-7 early in the second quarter, and then scored the next 39 points in the game.
The Flyers are now 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Pioneer Football League. Dayton is tied for second in the PFL with Drake and Davidson.