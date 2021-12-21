DAYTON – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team held on to take a 69-60 victory over Southern on Tuesday night at UD Arena. With the win, the Flyers improve to 8-5 on the season while the Jaguars fall to 6-7.

Redshirt freshman Kobe Elvis paced the Flyers with 15 points, with sophomore Toumani Camara adding his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Flyers led by as many as 22 points before seven of Dayton’s 21 turnovers allowed Southern to cut the lead to four with just 1:44 remaining before UD closed out the Jaguars for good with a combination of free throws and defensive stops in the final minute.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 32, Southern 21

· Camara scored the first points for the Flyers as part of an 8-0 run by Dayton to open the game. It marked the third time this season Camara has been the first on the team to score.

· UD’s defense held Southern scoreless early, shutting out the Jaguars heading into the first media timeout.

· Elvis paced the offense with eight of the team’s first 13 points, including two early three’s to give Dayton a 13-3 lead with 14:21 remaining in the first half.

· A 14-4 run by Southern cut UD’s lead to just 19-17 with 9:17 left in the half.

· Dayton spread the ball out to re-extend the lead to eight, with four different Flyers scoring over the stretch.

· After a Southern layup put the score at 27-21, Camara scored five consecutive points to stretch Dayton’s lead to double digits heading into halftime.

· Camara led all scorers with 11 points in the first half, with Elvis also reaching double figures with 10 in the opening 20 minutes.

2nd Half: Dayton 69, Southern 60

· Freshman DaRon Holmes II extended the lead to 15 out of the break, scoring the first four points of the half.

· The Flyers used a 10-0 run to push the lead above 20, with a three by freshman Malachi Smith giving the Flyers a 55-33 lead with 9:36 left in the contest.

· Southern cut the lead to single digits with a 23-5 run of their own, putting the score at 62-58 with 1:44 left in the game.

· The Jaguars forced the Flyers into committing seven turnovers during that run.

· Elvis put in a layup to end the run, pushing the lead back up to six, and after the teams traded free throws, Dayton led 67-60 with 22.9 remaining.

· Southern missed a three on the next possession, with Dayton getting the ball back and Elvis sinking two free throws to seal the victory for the Flyers.

· Redshirt freshman Mustapha Amzil led UD with seven points and tied for the team-high with five rebounds in the second half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Dayton improves to 3-1 on the season when scoring first.

· The Flyers have now outrebounded their opponent in all but one game this season, controlling the glass against the Jaguars 43-25.

· UD saw three finish in double figures with Elvis, Camara, and Holmes II each scoring 10+ for the Flyers.

· Camara’s double-double is the fifth for the Flyers this season and gives him the most on the team with two.

· The 12 rebounds for Camara marked a season high for the sophomore.

· Holmes II also set a career high with four assists in the contest.

· Elvis also tied his career best with his 15 points and added four assists

UP NEXT

· The Flyers will open up the conference season on Dec. 30 with a road matchup against Rhode Island at 7 p.m.

· Dayton will return home for its Atlantic 10 home opener to begin 2022 on Jan. 2 against St. Bonaventure. The game with the Bonnies tips at 12 noon ET.