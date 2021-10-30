DAYTON – The University of Dayton football team outlasted Butler Saturday for a 38-31 win at home. The Flyers were led by junior running back Jake Chisholm, who had 157 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns. Chisholm was also Dayton’s leading receiver with 55 yards on two receptions and another touchdown. Senior QB Jack Cook was 12-21 passing for 269 yards and two scores. Redshirt junior Zach Rumpke forced two turnovers, one being a fumble recovery and the other being the game-clinching interception. Grad linebacker Ben Schmiesing was the game’s leading tackler with 15.

Dayton is now 4-4 on the season, and 3-3 in the Pioneer Football League. Butler is now 2-7, and 0-6 in the PFL.

1st Quarter – Dayton 7, Butler 7

The Flyers scored two minutes in off a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jake Chisholm.

The Bulldogs answered with a touchdown drive of their own tying the score at 7-all.

A turnover off a bad snap set up the Flyers at the Bulldogs 41 yard-line that Zach Rumpke recovered.

2nd Quarter – Dayton 24, Butler 7

The Flyers were able to capitalize on the field position and Sam Webster kicked a 20-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead.

Dayton extended its lead to 17-7 via a four-yard Jake Chisholm touchdown run.

The Flyers struck again as Jack Cook hit Joey Swanson for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Flyers outgained Butler 272-159 in the half.

3rd Quarter – Dayton 38, Butler 24

Butler opened the first half with a 10-play, 57-yard touchdown drive.

The Flyers answered 33 seconds later with a Jake Chisholm touchdown run that was set up by a 43-yard pass from Jack Cook to Luke Brenner.

Following a Butler field goal, a 49-yard touchdown run by Jake Chisholm gave the Flyers a 38-17 lead.

Butler answered on the next play with a 75-yard touchdown pass.

4th Quarter –Dayton 38, Butler 31

Dayton stopped Butler’s first drive of the fourth quarter with an interception by Grant Dyer at the Flyer 26.

Butler scored with 2:05 left making it a seven-point game, but needed over five minutes on the scoring drive.

UD’s Nate Arthur recovered the onside kick, but Dayton had to punt. The Bulldogs got the ball back with 1:01 left in the game on their own 17-yard line.

A Zach Rumpke interception with 27 seconds to go kept Butler from crossing midfield and sealed the game for the Flyers.

BY THE NUMBERS

· Jake Chisholm’s four TD’s were a career-high. He averaged 6.5 yards a carry while gaining his157 yards (114 in the second half).

· Chisholm was also one of four Flyers with two catches. The others were Sam Bubonics (48 yards), John Sciarretti (32) and Derek Willits (17 yards).

· Chisholm also added a 34-yard kickoff return for 246 all-purpose yards.

· Butler outgained UD 530 to 443, but needed 90 plays to do it. Dayton averaged 8.2 yards per play, while BU averaged 5.9.

· The Flyers also averaged 22.4 yards per completion.

· Ben Schmiesing led UD with 15 tackles.

· Brandon Easterling and Elijah Smith both had seven solo hits.

· Drew Nieman averaged 47.5 yards on his two punts, and Cook added two pooch punts inside the 20-yard line.

UP NEXT

· UD is at Stetson on Saturday, Nov. 6 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

· Dayton ends the season at home against Davidson on Saturday, Nov. 13. Game time with the Wildcats is 12 Noon ET.