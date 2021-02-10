Flyers fall as VCU pulls away late

DAYTON – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team was defeated by VCU Tuesday at UD Arena by a final score of 76-67. This was the Flyers’ first home defeat in the calendar year 2021.

Redshirt senior Ibi Watson led the Flyers in scoring with his second straight 20-point game. Redshirt senior Jordy Tshimanga added 14 while grabbing 12 rebounds. Elijah Weaver added 10.

UD falls to 11-6 overall and 7-5 in the Atlantic 10, while VCU improved to 14-4, and 7-2 in conference play.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: VCU 41, Dayton 39

· Senior Jalen Crutcher scored the game’s first five points, and the Flyers opened up an early 10-2 lead in the first 2:45.

· Dayton started out 5-for-6 from the field, making its first three three-pointers of the evening.

· VCU pulled within two at the 5:49 mark, which was the closest of the half at that point. Dayton then responded with five consecutive points to extend the lead back to seven.

· VCU took its first lead of the game at the 2:36 mark. The 10-0 run over 2:39 gave the Rams a 41-38 lead.

· The Flyers were held without a field goal for the final 4:55 of the half.

· Junior Elijah Weaver led the Flyers in the first half with eight points while freshman R.J. Blakney scored seven points off the bench for the Flyers.

· Crutcher dished out five assists, scoring or assisting on seven of Dayton’s 12 field goals in the half.

· Dayton shot 9-of-11 from the free throw line, while VCU shot 8-of-8. Both teams also shot exactly 50% from the field in the half.

2nd Half: Dayton 74, VCU 65

· The lead changed four times in the half’s first 6 minutes.

· The Rams made three consecutive three-pointers over 1:38 to take a 56-49 lead at the 14:35 mark.

· Dayton cut the lead to 66-65 at the 5:59 mark. Ibi Watson made three three-pointers in under four minutes, accounting for nine of Dayton’s 11 points in that span.

· The Flyers made it a one-point game again (68-67), but were held without a point for the final 4:41.

· Watson scored 14 of his 20 points in the half while Tshimanga scored nine of his 14.

· The Flyers outrebounded the Rams 16-9 in the half.

BY THE NUMBERS

· Dayton shot 10-for-19 (52.6%) from three in the game. This was the best 3-point shooting percentage for Dayton this season and the first defeat in a game where the Flyers made 10 or more threes.

· Dayton had 15 turnovers while VCU only had eight.

· Jalen Crutcher had eight of Dayton’s 15 assists on the night, tying a season high set against Northern Kentucky on Dec. 8.

· Jordy Tshimanga’s 14 points and 12 rebounds earned him his first double-double in a Dayton uniform.

· Crutcher’s eight points give him 1,488 for his Flyer career. He is now the 20th-leading all-time scorer in Flyer history.

UP NEXT

UD is scheduled to remain at UD Arena for its third-straight home game Saturday against Saint Joseph’s. Tip is at 2 p.m. ET.