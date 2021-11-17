DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team fell to Lipscomb 78-59 on Wednesday night at UD Arena. Redshirt junior Elijah Weaver, sophomore Toumani Camara, and freshman Malachi Smith each scored 11 in the contest.

The Flyers fall to 1-2 on the young season, with the Dayton defense unable to slow down the Bisons, who improve to 4-Lipscomb shot 59 percent as a team and made 10 of 18 three pointers. On top of his 11 points, Smith also dished ateam-high four assists and added four rebounds, two steals, and one block for Dayton.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Lipscomb 38, Dayton 28

Redshirt freshman Kobe Elvis scored the first points for Dayton, marking the second time in the first three contests Elvis has been the first Flyer to score. The Flyers struggled to score out of the gate, making just one of the team’s first five shots and turning the ball over twice, leading to a 9-4 Lipscomb lead heading into the first media timeout.

Redshirt freshman Koby Brea ended a scoring drought of nearly three minutes for Dayton to cut the Lipscomb lead to 14-7 with 13:07 remaining in the half.

The Flyers continued to show a balanced offensive attack, with three different players scoring the first three

baskets for the third-consecutive game.

A pair of free throws by freshman Malachi Smith and a three-point basket from redshirt junior Elijah Weaver cutLipscomb’s lead to 20-14 with 10:07 left in the first half.

The Flyers used a 12-3 run to cut the lead to 31-28 with 3:07 remaining in the half prompting a timeout by theBisons. Elvis scored seven points, including four unanswered during the stretch.

Lipscomb answered with a 7-0 run to end the half, leading to the 38-28 halftime score.

Six different Flyers scored in the first half. Elvis led the Flyers with nine points in the first 20 minutes with Smithadding seven points and a team-high three assists for Dayton.

Dayton was a perfect 5-for-5 in the first half from the free throw line.

UD’s defense struggled to stop the Bisons, as Lipscomb shot 65 percent from the field in the first half, the highest percentage any team has shot against the Flyers in a half this season.



Lipscomb made eight of their first 12 shots to start the second half, including three of their five three-point attempts in the first eight minutes of the half, taking a 58-43 lead with 11:44 remaining in the contest.

The Flyers responded with back-to-back three pointers by redshirt freshman Mustapha Amzil to cut Lipscomb’s lead to nine, prompting a timeout by the Bisons with 10:49 left.



The game of runs continued as Lipscomb responded with a 11-0 run to retake a 69-49 lead over the Flyers with7:16 remaining.The two teams traded baskets the rest of the way, with the Flyers holding a slight 10-9 advantage over the final seven minutes.

Weaver and Amzil led the Flyers with eight points each in the second half. Camara added five of his six rebounds in the last 20 minutes of the contest.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Lipscomb had 34 shots in the paint shooting 68%, while the Flyers had 24 shooting 46%.

Despite this, the Flyers still kept it close when it came to rebounding, with the Bisons holding the narrow

advantage 28-27.

Dayton dominated the offensive glass, pulling down eight offensive boards compared to just two for Lipscomb.

This led to the Flyers outpacing the Bisons 9-2 in second-chance points.

UD had three players finish with double-digit points. Camara, Weaver and Smith all had 11.

All nine Flyers who saw action in the contest scored.

Redshirt freshman Moulaye Sissoko finished with a career-high eight rebounds, topping his previous high of seven which he accomplished on December 30, 2020, against La Salle.

Dayton continued the trend of outscoring the opposing team’s bench, with the non-starters for the Flyers

outscoring the Bisons 25-23.

UP NEXT

Dayton will face Austin Peay on Saturday, Nov. 20 at UD Arena.

Tip-off is at 2:00 p.m. ET