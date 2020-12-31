Flyers fall to La Salle as Amzil shines in UD debut

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team (4-2, 0-1 A-10) fell in its first Atlantic 10 conference game of the season to La Salle University (4-5, 1-1 A-10) Wednesday night at UD Arena by a score of 67-65.

The loss snapped Dayton’s 20-game conference winning streak. Freshman Mustapha Amzil led the Flyers with 22 points in his Dayton debut. It marked the highest point total for a debut game since Marcus Johnson scored 23 against Austin Peay on Nov. 11, 2006. Amzil signed with the Flyers in November, and enrolled at UD following the first semester. He had practiced three times before starting against La Salle.

Senior Jalen Crutcher added 19 points in his 100th game as a Flyer. Crutcher’s first assist also made him the first Flyer in program history to record 1,200 points, 200 made threes, and 500 career assists.



GAME BREAKDOWN

1st half: Dayton 30, La Salle 25

scored the first four points of the game, part of a 16-2 start to the game for the Flyers over the first 9:45 of the contest. Dayton maintained a double-digit lead for much of the first half, trading baskets with the Explorers.

Starting with 4:09 remaining in the first half, La Salle went on a 9-0 run to cut the Flyer lead to 27-25 with 2:27 remaining in the opening frame.

Dayton’s four-minute scoreless drought ended with a three-point field goal by Amzil, who led the Flyers with seven points in the first half.

The Flyers made all eight free throws in the first 20 minutes, compared to La Salle shooting 2-of-4 from the charity stripe in the opening half.

Both teams committed eight turnovers in the first half, while the Flyers led the rebounding battle 17-15.

2nd half: La Salle 67, Dayton 65