Flyers fall to Fordham 55-54

BRONX, New York — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team fell to 5-3 on the season and 1-2 in the Atlantic 10 Tuesday night, when the Flyers fell 55-54 at Fordham.  Chris Austin’s three-pointer with 24 seconds left lifted the Rams (1-2, 1-2 A-10) to the win after Ibi Watson’s jumper from the right wing misfired at the buzzer.

Jalen Crutcher led Dayton with 14 points, while Mustapha Amzil added 10.  Jordy Tshimanga grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds.

GAME BREAKDOWN

First Half:  Dayton 27, Fordham 24

·         Fordham scored the first two points of the game, and then UD next scored the next seven points.

·         Dayton did not trail the rest of the half, but Fordham hung with the Flyers, trailing by two points at every media break.

·         A dunk by Zimi Nwokeji gave UD a 27-22 lead, but the Flyers did not score over the final 3:09 of the half to lead 27-24 at the break.

·         Jalen Crutcher scored nine points for UD, while Jordy Tshimanga grabbed 11 rebounds.

·         Dayton shot 35% (7-20) FG, and committed 11 turnovers (5 charges) in the first half.

·         Fordham shot 32% (8-25) from the field.

Second Half:  Fordham 55, Dayton 54

·         The Flyers scored the first four points of the second half to take a 31-24 lead two minutes into the half.

·         Fordham used an 11-2 run to lead 50-45 with 5:40 left.

·         UD answered with a 7-0 spurt to lead 52-50 at the 2:09 mark.

·         Ram point guard Josh Navarro got free for a layup with 54 seconds to go.

·         Dayton’s Elijah Weaver slashed into the lane for the layup that put the Flyers ahead 54-52 with 35 seconds to go, setting up Austin’s heroics.

·         UD shot 48% (11-23) in the second half, but made just one of 12 three-point attempts.

·         Fordham shot 60% (12-20), and made six of eight from beyond the arc.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

·         Jalen Crutcher (14 points) and Mustapha Amzil (10) reached double digits for the Flyers.

·         Jordy Tshimanga also reached double digits in rebounds, with a career-high 16.  He topped his previous mark of 12 set against SMU earlier this season.

·         Fordham’s Chris Austin led all scorers with a career-high 20 points.

·         Dayton made 14 of 20 of its two-point field goal attempts, but just four of its 23 three-point attempts. 

UP NEXT

·         The Flyers are at Davidson on Friday.

·         ESPN2 will carry the game, which tips at 9 p.m. ET.

