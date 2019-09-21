Flyers fall to Duquesne 35-31

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton football suffered its first loss of the year Saturday afternoon, falling to Northeast Conference champion Duquesne by a score of 35-31. The Flyers are now 2-1 following the loss, and Duquesne is now 2-1 as well.

GAME RECAP

1ST QUARTER

• Duquesne’s opening drive went 75 yards in 5:10 to take a 7-0 lead

• The Flyers answered with a touchdown drive of their own, going 74 yards in ten plays, ending with a Jake Chisholm touchdown catch from Jack Cook.

• Duquesne scored again to take a 14-7 lead.

2ND QUARTER

• Dayton’s following drive ended with a Kyle Butz 35-yard touchdown reception from Cook.

• Duquesne’s following drive ended with a missed field goal from 36 yards.

• The Flyers then followed up with another touchdown drive, this one ending in an Adam Trautman touchdown reception, giving UD a 21-14 lead.

• Duquesne quickly answered with a 4:04 drive that went 75 yards and tied that game at 21.

3RD QUARTER

• Jake Chisholm returned the second-half kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. Flyers now have a 28-21 lead.

• Duquesne quickly answered with another touchdown to even the game at 28.

• The Flyers defense forced the first punt of the game which was blocked by Cole Kaparos.

4TH QUARTER

• Following the blocked punt, Dayton kicked a field goal to take a 31-28 lead.

• The Dukes responded with a 10-play 75-yard touchdown drive to take a 35-31 lead with 7:13 lead. Duke’s running back Mark Allen scored his second TD. Allen was the day’s offensive star, with 30 carries for 168 yards.

• The Flyers moved the ball into Duquesne territory, but turned the ball over downs with 1:43 left at the Duquesne 31-yard line.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Adam Trautman led the Flyers in receiving with nine catches for 89 yards and one touchdown.

• Trautman has tied Bill Frank’s all-time Dayton career receptions record of 133.

• Jack Cook was 19 of 27 passing. He threw for a season high three touchdowns and 219 yards passing. He has thrown for over 200 yards in all three games so far this season.

• Ryan Skibinski caught five passes for 53 yards, and Kyle Butz had three for 65.

• Sean Prophit led UD in rushing for the third time this year with 13 carries for 78 yards.

• Brandon Easterling had a team-high 19 tackles (nine solo).

• Tim Simon added 13 tackles (1.5 TFL), and Zach Rumpke had eight hits (with a sack and 2.0 TFL).

• Jake Chisholm’s TD return was the first for Dayton since Cameron Stubbs had a 94-yard return against Marist in 2016, and the longest since a Gary Hunter’s 100-yard return vs. Valparaiso in 2013.

• Chisholm averaged 34.3 yards per return in his four kickoffs brought back.

UP NEXT

• Dayton will be on a bye week next and will begin pursuit of its 12th Pioneer Football League championship at home against Jacksonville on Oct. 5.

• That PFL opener will kick off at 12 noon ET.