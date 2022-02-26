PHILADELPHIA – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team lost to La Salle Saturday by a score of 62-60. The Flyers were outscored by La Salle 43-30 in the second half, and were defeated in the final minutes. Dayton falls to 20-9 (12-4 A-10), while La Salle improves to 8-18 (3-13 A10).

The Flyers were led by freshman DaRon Holmes II and redshirt freshman Koby Brea who each 18 points. Holmes II also tied a career high with 12 rebounds for the Flyers.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 30, La Salle 19

· The Flyers opened the game up 5-2 early off a made three by redshirt freshman Mustapha Amzil in his first start of the season, due to an injury to Toumani Camara. Dayton held La Salle to just one basket in the first four minutes.

· Over the first nine minutes, the Explorers went 4-15 from the field, while the Flyers went 5-10. Dayton led 11-10.

· La Salle took a 14-13 lead with 8:32 left as Dayton made just one of six from the field during a four-minute stretch.

· Dayton responded by going up 24-14 off an 11-0 run over a 3:45 run. Five different Flyers scored during the time.

· Two made free throws from Zimi Nwokeji and a Koby Brea layup extended the Dayton lead to 11 at 30-19 with 1:00 left.

· DaRon Holmes II led the Flyers in the half with 11 points and five rebounds off five of seven shooting.

· The Explorers went 7-28 (25%) from the field during the half, while Dayton went 12=25 (48%).

2nd Half: La Salle 62, Dayton 60

· Dayton opened the half extending the lead to 15 thanks to four straight points from Holmes II

· The Explorers used an 11-0 spurt to trim the Dayton lead to 36-32 with 13:36 left.

· La Salle continued the run, taking a 38-36 lead, as Dayton was held scoreless for nearly seven minutes.

· After a series of baskets from both teams, the game was tied a 40 with 9:33 remaining in the contest.

· The Explorers then took a 50-45 lead with 5:45 left. A thunderous two-handed dunk from R.J. Blakney on an assist from Amzil then trimmed the deficit to three.

· Back-to-back three’s by Blakney and Brea had the La Salle lead at 57-55 with 3:26 remaining.

· Baskets to three straight possessions by La Salle had Dayton behind 61-55 with 2:10 left.

· On the following possession, a four-point play by Brea brought Dayton back to within two.

· A made free throw from Holmes II brought Dayton to within one at 61-60 with 41 seconds left.

· A block by Holmes II gave Dayton the ball down one with 10 seconds left on the clock.

· Dayton ran a play for Brea, but his shot from the top of the key missed and La Salle grabbed the rebound with under a second remaining.

· An Explorer free throw made the final score 62-60.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· DaRon Holmes II and Koby Brea had 18 each, accounting for 60% of Dayton’s points.

· Holmes also blocked four shots.

· Both teams struggled for three, with each team shooting 26%.

· Dayton had 14 assists compared to La Salle’s 11. Malachi Smith led the way with nine.

· The Explorer’s out-rebounded Dayton 38-29, including 11 offensive rebounds for La Salle.

· With his 18 points and 12 rebounds, Holmes II recorded his fourth career double-double.

· This loss snaps Dayton’s five-game winning streak.

UP NEXT

· Dayton heads back on the road this Tuesday to face Richmond. The game will tip at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on the CBS Sports Network.

· The Flyers final home game of the season will be against Davidson next Saturday March 5, at 12:30 p.m. ET.