Flyers fall in WNIT 1st Round to UNI

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team opened the WNIT with a tough loss to Northern Iowa 70-56.

The Flyers (14-4) move to the consolation bracket while the Panthers (15-12) continue their postseason run.

KEY MOMENT

4th – With Dayton within striking distance of UNI to start the fourth, the Panthers hit a couple of three pointers to start and pushed the margin back to double digits.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter: Dayton 13, UNI 20

· Dayton trailed early on and was not able to score until the 7:13 mark with a three by redshirt senior Erin Whalen, but another quick bucket by senior Jenna Giacone gave the Flyers a 5-2 lead.

· UNI was forced to call a timeout with Dayton going on a 7-0 run to lead by five with 5:50 to play.

· The Panthers took the lead with three straight threes and under four minutes to play.

· Dayton gave up four three-pointers to UNI in the first quarter and trailed after 10 minutes.

· Junior Kyla Whitehead and Giacone had team-highs with four points each.

2nd Quarter: Dayton 29, UNI 39

· The Panthers hit another three to start the second and add to their lead in the first two minutes, but the Flyers answered with five straight points to pull within five, 23-18.

· The two teams traded buckets over the next few minutes with the margin staying around five.

· By the media timeout at the 3:47 mark, the Flyers trailed 33-25.

· UNI took a double-digit lead with under three minutes to go in the second.

· That margin held as the Flyers were down 39-29 at the half.

3rd Quarter: Dayton 43, UNI 50

· UD was outscored 5-2 in the first three and half minutes of the second half as the Flyers were down 44-31.

· At the 3:29 mark, freshman Makira Cook hit a three in the corner to cut the margin to just five, 44-39, forcing a UNI timeout. She became the first Flyer in double-digits with 12 points.

· The Flyers rode an 8-0 run to pull back within reach.

· The Panthers answered with a run of their own and held UD scoreless over the next three minutes and pushed their lead back to 11 with a minute to go.

· Cook scored her 14th point of the game with four seconds left and pulled UD within seven.

4th Quarter: Dayton 56, UNI 70

· The Panthers started the fourth with back-to-back threes, their 10th and 11th made in the game to make their lead 13 in the first two minutes.

· UNI got the margin up to 17 with UD starting to run out of time with six minutes to play.

· By the media break, Dayton was down 65-50 to UNI.

· The Flyers were unable to climb back and suffered the defeat.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

12 – UNI hit 12 three pointers for 36 of their 70 points.

43 to 37 – Dayton outrebounded UNI 43-37.

16 and 6 – Makira Cook had team-highs of 16 points and six rebounds.

11 – The Flyers totaled six blocks and five steals in the game for 11 forced turnovers.

50-27 – UNI had a 50-27 bench point advantage.

KEY STAT

12 – The Panthers hit 12 threes on 30 attempts in the game.

UP NEXT

Dayton will move to the consolation bracket and will play at 12 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 against the loser of Creighton and Bowling Green.