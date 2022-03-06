WILMINGTON, Del. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 62-56 loss to the University of Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 Championship Sunday afternoon.

The Flyers (25-5) were upset in their A-10 sweep attempt while the Minutewomen (26-6) take home the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Sophomore Makira Cook earned All-Tournament team honors.

KEY MOMENT

1st quarter – UMass outscored Dayton 20-11 in the first quarter and the Flyers were never able to fully recover.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter: Dayton 11, UMass 20

Dayton and UMass traded buckets to start the game, but the Minutewomen took the early lead thanks to a pair of free throws, 5-2, in the opening two minutes.

By the media break, the Flyers trailed by nine, 13-4, after an 8-0 run by the Minutewomen as UD called a timeout.

Dayton’s drought went over 4:00 as UMass pulled ahead by 11.

UMass shot 57 percent in the opening quarter while UD shot 30 percent.

2nd Quarter: Dayton 36, UMass 28

The Flyers were able to put a couple of good possessions together early on the second and narrowed the gap to just five points, 24-19.

A trio of threes in the second pulled Dayton even closer as it was 28-24 midway through the second.

UMass was forced to call a timeout with 2:31 to play as Dayton made it a two-point game, 30-28 and a 2:02 Minutewomen drought.

Dayton then went cold once again and trailed by nine at the half as UMass was on a 7-0 run.

Sophomore Makira Cook had a team high seven points with graduate student Erin Whalen adding five.

The Minutewomen shot 58 percent in the first half while the Flyers still shot 45 percent.

3rd Quarter: Dayton 39, UMass 52

The Flyers and Minutewomen battled over the first three minutes of the second half with both teams getting just one bucket each.

UMass was held without a field goal for over four minutes thanks to a stingy UD defense.

At the media timeout, the Flyers faced a 13-point deficit.

UD wen the final 2:56 without a field goal and were down 13 with 10 minutes to play.

4th Quarter: Dayton 56, UMass 62

UD was the only team to strike in the opening two minutes with a 5-0 run to make it a single digit contest.

Dayton called a timeout with 6:20 to play and down 10 to regroup.

The Flyers were trying to cut into the margin, while the Minutewomen were eating up the clock. Both teams were stepping it up defensively.

At the 3:41 mark, senior Kyla Whitehead got a layup followed by a steal and a corner three from grad student Jenna Giacone to gain momentum. UD cut it to just seven points.

The Flyers kept their run going to 8-0 over 2:38 and were down just four, 58-54.

In the end, Dayton ran out of time to complete the comeback.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

18 – Makira Cook had a team-high 18 points for the Flyers.

13 – Erin Whalen chipped in 13 points and five rebounds.

46.2% – UMass shot 46.2 percent in the game to Dayton’s 38.8 percent.

30 – The Flyers gave up 30 points in the paint.

KEY STAT

55.6% – Dayton allowed UMass to shoot 55.6 percent in the first half.

UP NEXT

Dayton finished up the A-10 conference tournament and will wait for their postseason fate until NCAA Selection Sunday at 8 p.m. on March 13.