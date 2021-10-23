VALPARAISO, Ind. – The University of Dayton football team fell 45-28 at Valparaiso Saturday.

Dayton led 20-14 at halftime, but Valparaiso scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter, and then iced the game with the last two touchdowns of the game.

UD is now 3-4 on the season, and 2-4 in the Pioneer Football League. Valpo improves to 2-5, and 2-2 in the PFL.

1st Quarter – Valparaiso 14, Dayton 3

· Dayton scored first, taking the opening kickoff and driving 71 yards to set up a Sam Webster 20-yard field goal.

· Valpo answered with a 77-yard drive of its own to take a 7-3 lead, and when a pinball interception gave the Beacons the ball on the 15, Robert Washington scored the first of his three TD’s to lead 14-3 at the first break.

2nd Quarter – Dayton 20, Valparaiso 14

· Dayton went 73 yards on five snaps to score on the first play of the second quarter, with Jake Chisholm scoring from the three on a pass from Jack Cook.

· Chisholm gave UD the lead with a 14-yard run with 9:47 left in the half.

· Webster added a 31-yard field goal with 33 seconds to go.

3rd Quarter – Valparaiso 31, Dayton 20

· Valpo had a 17-point quarter of its own.

· After returning the second half kickoff to the 22, the Flyer defense stiffened and the Beacon had to settle for 22-yard field goal.

· Valparaiso then went 83 yards in three plays and 75 yards in five plays to take an 11-point lead.

4th Quarter – Valparaiso 45, Dayton 28

· UD had a short field to work with to start the final quarter.

· Drew Nieman’s 50-yard punt pinned the Beacons back at their own three, and when they punted from their own end zone, Sam Bubonics’ nine-yard return put the ball at the 26.

· Five plays later, Cook ran it in from the one, and when Cook hit Bubonics for the two-point conversion, Dayton was down three.

· VU shut the door three plays later on Washington’s third TD, and locked it at the 6:04 mark when Jamauri Jackson returned an interception 37 yards for the final score.

BY THE NUMBERS

· Jake Chisholm carried the ball 19 times for 57 yards. His longest run of the day was his 14-yard touchdown.

· Jack Cook was 16 of 36 passing, for 247 yards and TD to Chisholm, but was hit with the career-most two interceptions.

· Kyle Hazell led the Flyers with four catches (tying his career best) for a career-most 64 yards.

· Brandon Easterling led UD with 10 tackles (seven solo) with a pass break up.

· Punter Drew Nieman averaged 40.2 yards per punt on his four boots, with two inside the 20.

UP NEXT

· Dayton returns home on Saturday, Oct. 30 to meet Butler.

· The Butler game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.