Flyers fall at Stetson 38-21

DeLAND, Fla. – The University of Dayton football team fell on the road to Stetson by a score of 38-21 on Saturday afternoon. Dayton drops to 4-2, 2-1 PFL with the loss, while Stetson improves to 5-1, 2-1 PFL following the victory.

1ST QUARTER – Stetson 7, Dayton 0

After the defenses traded stops to open the game, a 38-yard punt return from Jaylon Johnson gave Stetson short field position, beginning its drive on the UD 23. The Hatters capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Steven Burdette from Gaven DeFilippo.

A Dayton fumble gave the ball to Stetson in UD territory for the second straight possession. The Hatters went for a fake field goal from 24 yards out on 4th-and-4, but Brandon Easterling tracked down the kicker for a four-yard loss and turnover on downs.

2ND QUARTER – Stetson 21, Dayton 7

Another 1-yard fade route to the corner of the end zone from DeFilippo to Burdette put the Hatters up by 14.

Adam Trautman put Dayton on the board on a 20-yard touchdown strike from Jack Cook with just over 10 minutes left in the half.

Brandon Easterling came up with an interception for the second straight week to halt a Stetson drive at the UD 28 with 8:43 left in the half. Brennan Burdo tipped the ball at the line on the interception to knock the ball off its intended course.

Stetson added another score with 50 seconds in the half off a 12-play, 83-yard drive to take a 21-7 lead into the break.

3RD QUARTER

Dayton fumbled on the opening kickoff of the second half to give Stetson the ball at the UD 27-yard line. The Hatters settled for a 37-yard field goal to take a 24-7 lead.

The Flyers responded on the next drive with a 44-yard pass in the flat for a touchdown from Jack Cook to Jake Chisholm to cut the lead back to 10.

An 81-yard run from Jalen Leary on the first play of a Stetson drive extended the Hatter lead to 31-14 at the 6:35 mark.

A Jack Cook interception led to another Stetson touchdown, as Tony Gilotti scored on a 10-yard pass from DeFilippo to lead 38-14 with 2:30 left in the quarter.

4TH QUARTER

Dayton scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, as Ryan Skibinski caught a 9-yard pass from Cook at the sideline of the end zone to make the score 38-21.

Jack Cook’s 4th-and-15 pass on the Stetson 17-yard-line with just under six minutes to play fell incomplete for a turnover on downs, which allowed Stetson to run out the majority of the clock on the following possession.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Dayton has now scored in 482 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in all of college football.

Jack Cook was 29-of-57 through the air with 382 yards, while throwing three touchdowns to just one interception.

Jake Chisholm was both the leading receiver and rusher for Dayton with 89 yards on five receptions, as well as 61 yards on the ground on seven carries.

Adam Trautman caught a receiving touchdown for the fifth straight game. He finished with 83 yards on five catches.

Markus Hurd caught a career-best eight passes for 75 yards.

Brandon Easterling led all Dayton players with 13 tackles and also recorded an interception for the second consecutive week.

Matt Brandeis, Brennan Burdo, Mike Stodola and Kyle Finnick all recorded 0.5 sacks apiece.

UP NEXT

Dayton hosts San Diego at Welcome Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 26 for a noon (ET) kickoff.