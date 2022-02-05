ST. LOUIS – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team trailed by nine at halftime, and could get no closer than six in the second half, falling 72-61 at Saint Louis. The loss snapped UD’s three-game win streak and dropped the Flyers to 15-8 overall and 7-3 in the Atlantic 10. Saint Louis improved to 17-6 and 7-2 in conference.

Kobe Elvis led the Flyers with 20 points.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Saint Louis 34, Dayton 25

· Dayton opened the scoring on a three by Kobe Elvis, but Saint Louis scored the next nine points.

· UD went nearly four minutes between points and six minutes between its next basket, but still only trailed 17-10 halfway through the period.

· SLU’s largest lead of the half was 15 (28-13) at the 5:16 mark.

· The Flyers made four of their last six field goals but Billiken point guard Yuri Collins hit a jumper at the buzzer to make it a nine-point game.

2nd Half: Saint Louis 72, Dayton 61

· Dayton trailed by six (37-31) at the first media timeout at the 15:38 mark.

· Seven straight points from Koby Elvis cut it to six again (46-40) with 12:26 left.

· UD got it back to a six-point game once more at the 9:58 mark (50-44).

· Saint Louis’ largest lead was 17 (67-50) with 3:58 to go.

· Drew Swerlein scored his first point of the season on a free throw with 26 seconds remaining to make the final 72-61.

BY THE NUMBERS

· Kobe Elvis’s 20 points gave him two consecutive games with 20 or more points.

· He was the only Flyer in double figures.

· DaRon Holmes II led UD with seven rebounds.

· Malachi Smith was Dayton’s top assist man with four.

· Toumani Camara had three steals to lead UD in that category.

· Saint Louis shot 48.9% FG, 44.4% 3-pt., and 85.7% FT. Dayton was 41.5%/ 38.5%/52.2% across the board.

UP NEXT

· Dayton is home against Duquesne Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.