Flyers fall at Southern Illinois, 55-3

CARBONDALE, Ill. – The University of Dayton football team went on the road to face the highest-rated team the Flyers had ever played, and Southern Illinois more than lived up to the billing, as the eighth-ranked Salukis cruised to a 55-3 win in Carbondale, Ill.

It was the most points scored against the Flyers since Indiana State scored 56 on Sept. 1, 2012, and the fewest scored by Dayton since a 19-3 loss to Wagner in the 1987 Division III national championship game on Dec. 12, 1987.

UD is now 1-1 on the season, while Southern is 2-1.

1st Quarter — Southern Illinois 10, Dayton 0

· Southern Illinois jumped out to a 10-0 lead on the strength of two long running plays.

· Justin Strong had a 40-yard run on SIU’s first play from scrimmage, leading to a 25-yard field goal by Nico Gualdoni with 7:58 left in the opening period.

· On SIU’s next series, Javon Williams Jr. ran 73 yards for a touchdown.

· Southern outgained Dayton 193-23 in total offense.

2nd Quarter — Southern Illinois 38, Dayton 0

· SIU exploded for 28 points in the quarter.

· Dayton’s first play in Saluki territory came at the 5:29 mark of the second quarter.

· The Flyers threatened to get in the board, but SIU’s Anthony Knighton blocked Sam Webster’s 37-yard field attempt.

· Southern held a 245-66 advantage in total offense in the quarter, leading to 438 yards vs. 89 yards gained in the first half.

3rd Quarter — Southern Illinois 48, Dayton 3

· SIU added another 120 yards in total offense, while UD had its most productive quarter, with 94 yards.

· The Flyers got on the board with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended on a Sam Webster 28-yard field goal.

4th Quarter — Southern Illinois 55, Dayton 3

· With both teams substituting liberally, the Salukis got another 100 yards while Dayton gained 35.

· The Salukis got the ball for the last time on their own 15 with 3:57 left in the game, moved into Dayton territory and then graciously took a knee three times to end the game.

BY THE NUMBERS

· Jack Cook was 14 of 24 for 131 yards in the game. He completed 10 of 15 passes in the third quarter.

· During the game, Cook moved into third place for career passing yards at Dayton (5,383). Will Bardo is second with 6,803, and the record holder is Kevin Hoyng with 8,862.

· Andrew Holder and Tyler Mintz each caught three passes. Holderer led with 37 yards.

· Jake Chisholm ran the ball 19 times for a tough 66 yards.

· Joe Bubonics led the Dayton defense with 11 tackles (10 solo) with a pass break up.

· Zack Rumpke had a sack among his eight tackles.

· Brandon Easterling also had eight hits.

· Webster’s field goal in the third quarter extended UD consecutive games-without-being -shutout streak to an active NCAA-best 489 games.

· The 52-point deficit was the most for a Dayton football team in 100 years. UD was beaten 78-0 by Bethany during the 1921 season.

UP NEXT

· Dayton’s next game will be the 2021 Pioneer Football League opener.

· The Flyers will host new league member Presbyterian.

· It will the University’s Family Weekend Game, and the Flyers will also be observing the Hilinski’s Hope Foundation’s College Football Mental Health Week.

· Kickoff with the Blue Hose at Welcome Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET.