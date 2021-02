KINGSTON, R. I. (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Flyers fell in double overtime at Rhode Island, losing 91-89 to the Rams.

The Flyers squandered a near-record-setting performance by redshirt Zimi Nwokeji . Nwokeji’s career-high 29 points were one short of the Flyer freshmen record of 30 set by Shawn Haughn set on Feb. 13, 1994 against Saint Louis.

Dayton is now 11-7 overall and 7-6 in the Atlantic 10. Rhode Island broke a four-game losing streak and improves to 10-12, and 7-8 in the A-10.