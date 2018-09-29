Flyers fall at Marist, 28-17

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- The University of Dayton football team battled back from a 14-0 deficit to take a 17-14 lead early in the third quarter, but Marist scored the final two touchdowns of the game to defeat Dayton 28-17.

Kyle Butz gained 112 all-purpose yards with five receptions for 40 yards, and five punt returns for 2 yards. He also had an 81-yard punt return called back. Tucker Yinger carried the ball 13 times for 80 yards, and during the game moved into second place on the Flyer career rushing list. Andrew Lutgens led the Dayton defense with 10 tackles.

Dayton falls to 2-3 on the year and 1-1 in the PFL, while Marist improves to 1-3 and 1-1 in the PFL.

FIRST QUARTER

• Marist forced a Dayton punt and then drove 66 yards on 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead, quarterback Mike Husni ran it in from the eight.

• Dayton did not allow another first down until the last play of the first quarter, but was outgained 79-41.

SECOND QUARTER

• The Red Foxes marched down the field on 16-play, 94-yard drive to take a 14-0 lead. Quarterback Jacob Hallenbeck scored from five yards out.

• The Flyers answered with their own 90+-yard drive, going 92 plays in nine plays. Richie Warfield scored on a four-yard run to make the score Marist 14, Dayton 7.

• The two teams exchanged three punts, and on the last one, Butz took it all the way back, but his potential 81-yard TD was called back.

• The Red Foxes held a 163-152 in edge in total offense at halftime.

THIRD QUARTER

• The Flyers forced a three-and-out, setting up Joe Bruni’s 26-yard field goal.

• After forcing a stop, Dayton went 75 yards in just seven plays when Jack Cook hit Matt Tunnacliffe for a 24-yard score to take a 17-14 lead.

• But a 54-yard kickoff return and a personal foul penalty quickly moved the ball to the Dayton 30, and Hallenbeck scored on a 24-yard TD run to take back the lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Dayton pinned Marist deep on a QB pooch punt, but the Red Foxes moved the ball 86 yards on two plays. Hallenbeck hit tight end Jon Kanda for 30 on third-and-12, and then connected with Juston Christian over the top for 56 to make it a two-score game, 28-17.

• Christian came into the game averaging 24.8 yards a catch, but had been held in check (five receptions for 40 yards) until that back-breaking play.

• Dayton’s last two series ended with passes in the end zone. One that was intercepted and a Hail Mary that was tipped, but incomplete.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton was out-gained for the first time this season, 328 to 318.

• Jack Cook was 16 of 35 passing for 168 yards. He was sacked three times and the Red Fox defense had eight quarterback hurries.

• Marist QB’s combined to go 17 of 22 passing for 236 yards.

• Sean Smith averaged 42.5 yards per punt, with two of his four kicks inside the 20.

• Dayton extended its NCAA all-division record by scoring in its 470th consecutive game

• Tucker Yinger rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries (6.2 avg.). He moved into second place on UD's all-time rushing list, and now has 2,854 career yards. The UD record holder is Yinger’s former teammate, Connor Kacsor, who ran for 3,581 yards in his career.

UP NEXT

• The Flyers will return home Saturday, October 6th, to play Valparaiso. Game time is 1:00 p.m. ET.

• That game is Dayton's football alumni game, and the guests of honor will be the 1978 team, UD's first NCAA playoff team.