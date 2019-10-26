Flyers fall 50-38 to San Diego

DAYTON, Ohio – The Flyers fell to San Diego in a shootout 50-38 at Welcome Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Jack Cook accounted for all six touchdowns (four passing and two rushing) and Jake Chisholm had 117 yards on the ground on just 17 carries, while adding 65 yards and a touchdown receiving. San Diego stayed balanced with over 300 yards rushing and passing. The loss moves Dayton to 4-3 on the year and 2-2 in the conference. San Diego rises to 5-2 this season and 4-0 in the PFL.

1ST QUARTER – San Diego 13, Dayton 7

• Dayton opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive finished off by a 25-yard pass from Jack Cook to Adam Trautman.

• San Diego quickly answered on an Emilio Martinez 11-yard rush, but were unable to tie the game after missing the extra point.

• The Toreros were able to score again on a 45-yard pass to take the lead 13-7 with 21 seconds left in the quarter.

2ND QUARTER – San Diego 22, Dayton 20

• USD opened the quarter with a field goal to give the Toreros a 16-7 lead.

• The Flyers closed the gap with a 49-yard pass from Cook to Jake Chisholm.

• Following the touchdown, the Toreros fumbled the kickoff leading to a one-yard touchdown run by Jack Cook. This gave the Flyers the lead back 20-16 after missing the extra point.

• San Diego responded with a 43-yard touchdown to take the lead 22-20.

3RD QUARTER – San Diego 36, Dayton 20

• San Diego opened the half with a 77-yard touchdown drive to extend the Toreros lead to 29-20.

• USD continued to extend the lead with another 41-yard touchdown pass that was finished off with a third passing touchdown from Reid Sinnett.

4TH QUARTER – San Diego 50, Dayton 38

• The Flyers opened the fourth with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cook to Ryan Skibinski, cutting the lead to 36-26.

• The Toreros found the end zone once again with a 65-yard touchdown drive ending in a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

• USD continued to run the ball down the field with 59-yard rush setting up a one-yard rushing touchdown to give them a 50-26 lead with 3:17 left in the game.

• Jack Cook added a late 25-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 50-32.

• After an onside kick recovery the Flyers scored another touchdown from Cook to Billy Skalitzky. It was Skalitzky’s first career touchdown.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton has now scored in 483 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in all of college football.

• San Diego dominated the running game with 304 yards on the ground, led by Emilo Martinez’s 161 yards.

• Ryan Skibinski reached the 100-yard mark for the first time this season with six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

• Jack Cook was 20 of 42 passing. He had 298 yards and four touchdowns passing and 50 yards with two touchdowns rushing.

• Adam Trautman caught a touchdown for the sixth consecutive game. He finished with three catches for 35 yards.

• Jake Chisholm led UD in rushing in his first career start with a career-high 117 yards on 17 carries and added 65 yards and a touchdown receiving.

• Brandon Easterling and Zack Rumpke tied for a team-high nine tackles (six solo). Rumpke also added a sack a pass breakup and a QB hurry.

• A.J. Watson had his first career interception.

UP NEXT

• Dayton will travel to Morehead State next week for a 1 pm ET kickoff.

• The Flyers return home the following week, November 9th, to play Marist at 1 pm ET at Welcome Stadium.