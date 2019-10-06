Flyers enjoy record-setting day in PFL opener

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton opened the Pioneer Football League season with an offensive explosion, as the Flyers doubled up the Jacksonville Dolphins 56-28. UD quarterback Jack Cook and tight end Adam Trautman both had record-breaking days.

Trautman set the school record for career receptions (now 139) and receiving touchdowns in a game (4), while Cook set the school record for passing touchdowns (6). Jake Chisholm added another 101 yards and a touchdown rushing on just ten carries. This win moves Dayton to 3-1 on the year and 1-0 in the conference. Jacksonville falls 2-3 and 0-1 in the PFL.

1ST QUARTER – Dayton 7, Jacksonville 7

• Jacksonville QB Calvin Turner, Jr. ran for a 72-yard touchdown on the opening play for their offense to give the Dolphins a 7-0 lead.

• Dayton answered quickly with a 73-yard drive in 1:31 capped off by a touchdown pass from Jack Cook to Adam Trautman to tie the game at 7-7 with 13 minutes to go in the first quarter.

• The touchdown catch by Trautman broke a tie with Bill Franks and Trautman now holds the all-time receptions record for the Dayton.

2ND QUARTER – Dayton 35, Jacksonville 14

• Trautman scored another touchdown to open the second quarter on a 30-yard pass from Cook. Flyers took a 14-7 lead with 14:54 left in the quarter.

• Another rushing touchdown for the Dolphins tied the game up 14-14 with 9:21 left.

• Trautman scored his third touchdown of the day on a 2-yard pass from Cook to take the lead 21-14 with 5:10 left.

• Following a fumble recovery, the Flyers scored again on a 34-yard pass from Cook to Trautman to extend lead to 28-14. That touchdown gave Trautman the record for touchdown receptions in a game with over a half left to play.

• With just 13 seconds left Cook completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Skibinski, making the lead 35-14 at half-time.

3RD QUARTER – Dayton 42, Jacksonville 21

• Dayton opened the half with a nine-play 75-yard drive ending in a 30-yard touchdown rush by Jake Chisholm to give the Flyers a 42-14 lead with 10:32 left in the quarter.

• Jacksonville cut the lead to 21, 42-21, with 4:38 left in third on a rush by Calvin Turner, Jr. That was his third rushing touchdown of the day.

4TH QUARTER – Dayton 56, Jacksonville 28

• Jack Cook threw another touchdown, this time to Kyle Butz, to give Dayton a 49-21 lead with 14:54 left. That throw gave Cook the program record for most passing touchdowns in a single game (6).

• The Dolphins answered with a fourth rushing touchdown by Turner.

• Tyler Vincent’s first career touchdown extended the Flyer lead to 56-28 with just over three minutes left.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Adam Trautman led the Flyers in receiving with six catches for 107 yards and four touchdowns.

• Trautman broke the record for career receptions, he now has 139 passing Bill Franks who caught 133 during his tenure.

• He also broke the school record for receiving touchdowns with four, all of which came in the first half

• Jack Cook was 13 of 16 passing. He threw for a school record four touchdowns to go along with 198 passing yards. He also ran three times for 30 yards.

• Ryan Skibinski caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

• Jake Chisholm led UD in rushing with 101 yards and a touchdown on ten carries (10.1 avg.).

• Sean Prophit added 82 yards on nine carries (9.1 avg.).

• Tyler Vincent ran five times for 42 yards (8.4 avg.).

• Despite all the passing records the Flyers had 289 yards on the ground (7.6 yards per carry) and only 198 through the air.

• Brandon Easterling had a team-high 16 tackles (eight solo), with a fumble recovery.

• Anthony Best added a career-high 11 hits.

• Mike Stodola added two sacks for the Flyers.

• The Dayton defense hounded Jacksonville into more sacks (3) than pass attempts and completions (2-for-2).

UP NEXT

• Dayton will travel to Valparaiso next week for a 2 p.m. ET kickoff.

• Following another road game at Stetson on Oct. 19, the Flyers won’t return home until an October 26th meeting with San Diego at 12 noon ET.