Flyers drub Houston Baptist

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Houston Baptist 93-68 at UD Arena on Tuesday night.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin, who recorded a double-double scoring 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting and brought in 10 rebounds. Four other Flyers also scored in double digits with Chase Johnson leading the team with 18 points, Trey Landers scoring 16 points, and Ibi Watson and Jalen Crutcher both contributing 11 points.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 49, Houston Baptist 42

• Houston Baptist jumped out to an early lead through strong shooting, taking a 20-13 lead by the first media timeout.

• The teams traded baskets for most of the first half, but back-to-back Jhery Matos three-pointers gave the Flyers a lead that they would not relinquish.

• The Flyers went on a 10-0 run, making five straight buckets to build a lead late in the first half, which they would not relinquish.

• Eight Flyers scored in the first half, and Toppin led Dayton with 13 points.

• Dayton scored 28 of their 49 first half points in the paint, outscoring the Huskies 28-14.

• The Flyers scored 14 fast break points in the half, while holding the Huskies to only two.

• Dayton forced the Huskies into 10 turnovers, and converted those turnovers to 17 points.

• Dayton and Houston Baptist each shot 56.0% from the field.

2nd Half: Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68

• The Flyers extended their lead to 60-49 with 15 minutes left in the game, forcing a Houston Baptist timeout.

• Toppin led the Flyers in the second half with 14 points, to tally up 21 on the game.

• Dayton out-scored Houston Baptist in the paint 36-6 in the half.

• Five different Flyers reached double-figures on the night.

• The Flyers shot 63.0% from the field in the half.

• The Flyers outrebounded the Huskies 23-17 in the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Obi Toppin scored 17 points (7-13 FG) while adding 10 rebounds.

• Five Flyers reached double-figures on the night, combining for 31-for-49 (63.3 percent) on field goals.

• Dayton offense moved the ball throughout the game tallying a season-high 30 assists.

• Nine different players scored for the Flyers.

• Chase Johnson had a team high 18 points and two rebounds while Trey Landers added 16 points and eight rebounds. Johnson had scored 21 total points on the season coming into the game.

• Rodney Chatman had a game-high seven assists, against just two turnovers.

• Dayton outrebounded HBU 38-32, adding 10 offensive boards.

• Jordy Tshimanga had eight points and five rebounds in 14 minutes of action.

• Dayton scored 64 of their 99 points in the paint, outscoring Houston Baptist, 64-20.

UP NEXT

• The Flyers head to Phoenix this weekend to take part in the Air Force Reserve Jerry Colangelo Classic.

• Dayton takes on St. Mary’s on Sunday, Dec. 8.

• Game time is 2:00 p.m. MT, / 4:00 p.m. ET.