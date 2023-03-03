ST. LOUIS – After trailing by 10 in the second half, the University of Dayton men’s basketball pulled to within two with the ball, but Saint Louis took the win on its Senior Night, 65-61.

Mustapha Amzil and DaRon Holmes II each scored 13 points to lead the Flyers. Holmes scored his 1,000th career point (pictured) on a contested layup early in the first half. He is the first true sophomore to reach join the 1,000 Point Club at UD.

Dayton finishes the regular season 20-11 overall and 12-6 in the Atlantic Conference. The Flyers are currently tied for second with Saint Louis. UD will be the second seed in next week’s A-10 tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.