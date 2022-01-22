FAIRFAX, Va. – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team saw its four-game win streak snapped Saturday night, dropping a 50-49 decision at George Mason.

Three Flyers scored in double figures on the night – Malachi Smith scored 12, Kobe Elvis scored 11 and Koby Brea also scored 11.

Dayton is now 12-7 on the season, and 4-2 in the Atlantic 10. George Mason improves to 8-7 and 1-1.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half

· George Mason led at the first media, 5-3 with 15:24 left in the first half.

· The two teams were tied 12-12 at the next break at the 10:12 mark.

· Dayton led 16-16 with 7:33 left.

· Mason led 22-21 with 2:47 to go, and then Malachi Smith scored on an “and-one” to give the Flyers a 24-22 lead.

· D’shawn Schwartz drained a three-pointer with 55 seconds left to give the Patriots a 25-24 halftime lead.

· Dayton made just one of its last seven shots to shoot .345 (10-29) from the field. George Mason shot .409 (10-29), but committed eight of its 12 turnovers.

2nd Half

· Mason led 30-28 at the first media time out at 15:23 and 41-37 at the 10:42 mark.

· UD took its only second half lead on a Malachi Smith layup (42-41 with 9:11 left to go), and increased it to three 30 seconds later on a pair of Koby Brea free throws.

· But George Mason outscored Dayton 7-0 over the next 7:17 to lead 48-44 inside two minutes left.

· A Kobe Elvis layup cut it to two, and after a pair of GMU free throws, Brea trey made it 50-49 with 10 seconds to go.

· Dayton fouled Xavier Johnson with six seconds left. Johnson missed the front end of the one-and-one. Mustapha Amzil pulled down the rebound, was hounded as he brought it across mid-court and his long three at the buzzer could only draw iron.

BY THE NUMBERS

· The game featured 12 lead changes, eight ties and neither team held lead larger than four points in the contest.

· DaRon Holmes II led UD with seven rebounds.

· The Flyers only had seven assists on their 18 field goals, but Smith led the way with three.

· Smith also had five steals.

UP NEXT

· UD returns home next week for a pair of games at UD Arena — Tuesday, Jan. 25 with Fordham and Friday, Jan 28 against Rhode Island.

· Both games start at 7 p.m. ET.