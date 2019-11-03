Flyers defeat Cedarville in exhibition game

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Cedarville at UD Arena on Saturday 93-60. This was the Flyers only exhibition before opening the season next Saturday against Indiana State.

New-comers Ibi Watson and Rodney Chatman led the team with 17 and 12 points respectively with both making four three-pointers. Moulaye Sissoko (12) and Obi Toppin (10) both also scored double figures. Dayton had nine players score over eight points with 47 points off the bench.

GAME SUMMARY

First Half: Dayton 46, Cedarville 33

• Dayton opened up the game on a 9-2 run that was finished off by a Toppin dunk on a lob from Crutcher.

• Transfer Ibi Watson checked into the game for the first time and quickly scored eight points, including a step-back three that had the defender on the ground.

• Rodney Chatman hit two deep three-pointers to give Dayton a 31-21 lead with 6:34 left in the half.

• Dayton led 46-33 at the half with Watson leading the team at 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

• The Flyers shot 50% (6-of-12) from beyond the arc in the first half.

• Flyers got contributions from everyone in the first half with nine players scoring and 21 bench points.

Second Half: Dayton 93, Cedarville 60

• Dayton went on an 8-0 run early in the second half led by Chatman scoring six points on two shots from three. The Flyers led 56-38.

• Chatman led the Flyers with four three-pointers at that point.

• After trading buckets for a few minutes the Flyers went on another 15-2 run shooting 7-of-7 from the field to extend the lead out to 74-47.

• UD had nine players score over eight points in the game with 47 bench points.

• Sissoko led the Flyers with ten points in the second half on 5-of-6 shooting.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Watson led the Flyers with 17 points making 4-of-6 from three. Chatman added 12 points on 4-of-5 from three.

• Sissoko grabbed eight rebounds to add to his 12 points.

• The bench combined for 47 of Flyers 93 points.

• Dayton shot 54% (37-of-68) while holding Cedarville to just 40% (22-of-55) from the field.

• The Flyers did not trail during the game leading for 39:19.

• UD had 24 points of turnovers compared to just five for Cedarville.

• Dayton dominated the paint outscoring Cedarville 50-22 in the paint.

• The Flyers shot well from beyond the arc making 42% of their shots (10-of-24).

UP NEXT

• Dayton will open the regular season at UD Arena next Saturday as the Flyers host Indiana State. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m.