Flyers dancin’ with A10 Championship

DAYTON – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team defeated VCU 52-48 in the final of the 2020 Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship at UD Arena Sunday.

No. 1 seeded Dayton improves to 25-8 overall with the win and the No. 2 seeded Rams drop to 20-12 overall to finish the season. Dayton earned the Atlantic 10’s automatic berth to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

Dayton’s Jayla Scaife was named All-Tournament Team and Tournament MVP while Kyla Whitehead earned All-Tournament honors as well.

KEY MOMENT

4th quarter – Senior Jayla Scaife knocked down a free throw to build Flyer lead to four points, 52-48, and then blocked VCU’s final shot attempt to seal the win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

13 – Kyla Whitehead and Jayla Skaife both had 13 points for Dayton.

10 – Kyla Whitehead finished with a game high 10 rebounds giving her three double-doubles on the season.

8 – Eight Flyers had 2 or more rebounds.

KEY STATS

16 – Dayton’s bench outscored that of VCU 16-7

9 – Dayton had 9 assists compared to VCU’s 4

21:22 – Time spent in the lead for Dayton

11 – There was 11 lead changes over the course of the game.

All-Championship Team

Danielle Hammond- VCU

Taya Robinson-VCU

Bre Cavanaugh -Fordham

Jayla Scaife- Dayton

Kyla Whitehead -Dayton

Most Outstanding Player- Jayla Scaife

UP NEXT

The Flyers will await seeding for the NCAA Women’s tournament after winning an automatic bid through winning the Atlatntic 10 tournament. They will be seeded on Monday March 16th